Fort Worth Wyatt drops Eastern Hills in battle for final playoff berth

Fort Worth Wyatt runs out during its game against Bishop Lynch, Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. dlauber@star-telegram.com

With a playoff berth on the line, Fort Worth Wyatt scored twice in the second half to upended Fort Worth Eastern Hills 22-14 to claim the final District 4-5A Division II playoff spot at Clark Stadium.

Chaparrals backup quarterback Paris Handy came up with the biggest play of the night when he found Damon Gentry open for a 36-yard score with 3:16 to play that put Wyatt up 22-14. The drive, which covered 66 yards on eight plays, was helped along by a pass interference call on Eastern Hills with the Chaparrals facing a third-and-10 at the Wyatt 34.

Wyatt (3-7, 3-3) will be the fourth-place team and will play at Lubbock Cooper next week in the first round of the playoffs. Last season, Wyatt lost to Wichita Falls Rider 57-44 in a first-round game.

Eastern Hills (5-4, 3-3), which needed a win to make the playoffs, had one last shot at tying the game. With the ball at the Highlanders’ 46 after a good kickoff return, Eastern Hills lost two yards on first down. Then reserve quarterback Enrique Lopez was intercepted by Toney Green to end the rally.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Wyatt was able to run out the remained 2:25 and walk away with the win.

The Chaparrals trailed 14-8 at halftime but were able to tie the game late in the third quarter when Quinten Hutchinson scored on a 3-yard run on fourth down. Hutchinson threw for 112 yards and a touchdown, and also carried 15 times for 58 yards. Gentry caught six passes for 72 yards and a score.

Eastern Hills had trouble moving the ball most of the night. The Highlanders finished with 124 yards of offense on 39 plays. Eastern Hills tallied just seven first downs and turned the ball over four times.

The Highlanders opened the game with a quick four-play scoring drive that covered 75 yards. Ronveon Johnson put Eastern Hills up 6-0 with 90 seconds into the game with a 22-yard run. The big play of the drive was a 31-yard pass from Adama Hudson to DeJuan Lee.

Wyatt’s special teams play led to the Chaparrals’ lone score of the first half. After a fumble recovery on a punt, Wyatt took over at the Highlanders’ 28. Four plays later, Quinten Hutchinson hit Erynn Wilburn for a 4-yard score. Hutchinson then found Tamadre Ross open for the two-point conversion that put Wyatt up 8-6 with 4:33 left in the first quarter.

Eastern Hills scored on its final drive of the first half to take a 14-8 lead with 13 seconds left. This time the Highlanders needed 12 plays to cover 57 yards. Hudson capped the march with a 2-yard run. Hudson then hit Lee for the two-point conversion.

The drive seemed to have stalled with the Highlanders facing a third-and-16 at Wyatt 25, but Amarion Henry nabbed a 23-yard pass from Hudson at the Wyatt 2.