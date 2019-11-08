Euless Trinity dominates from the start to win District 3-6A title over Richland

The Euless Trinity Trojans enter the field to face Richland, Friday night, November 8 2019 played at Pennington Field in Bedford, TX. Special to the Star-Telegram

One of the pleasant surprises of the 2019 season came from the Richland Rebels.

Richland had won four of five district games coming into Friday night’s contest with Euless Trinity — the District 3-6A championship at stake.

While a good matchup on paper, it was the same old story from Trinity.

The Trojans dominated from start to finish to rout Richland, 56-7, from Pennington Field and clinch the outright district title.

Trinity (9-1, 5-1), ranked No. 23 in the 6A state rankings, will host Arlington Lamar (9-1) in the Division 1 bi-district round, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Pennington.

Richland (4-6, 4-2) will host Arlington (7-3) to open the D2 playoffs, 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.

After turning the ball over on downs on their first possession, the Trojans would score on their next five drives. Add in a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown from Sateki Wolfgramm and they led 42-0 at intermission.

Following a Isaiah Smith pick, Trinity running back Jason Vaomotou would score the first of three TDs on the night, from the 1 with 6:23 left in the first quarter.

Richland missed a 35-yard field goal and Trinity responded two plays later on Marvin Ervin’s 80-yard TD pass to Vaomotou. He was wide open out of the backfield and beat one man to pay dirt.

It took just three plays on the next drive to put Trinity ahead 21-0. Vaomotou scored on a 4-yard run with 9:59 left in the second quarter.

Zion Fonua recovered a Richland fumble and Trinity scored again with a 9-yard run by Valentino Foni. Wolfgramm picked off a pass attempt on the ensuing drive and scored from 25 yards to make it 35-0.

Zechariah Moore scored from the 1 to cap off Trinity’s first half.

The Trojans would get third-quarter scores on Chris Do’s 1-yard run and Ollie Gordon’s 13-yard scamper to extended the lead to 56-0.

The Rebels finally scored after Gordon’s run with a 71-yard TD pass from Jake Kennedy to CJ Nelson.