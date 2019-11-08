Burleson knocks Cleburne from postseason in shootout as teams combine for 127 points

Burleson’s Caleb Lewis,center, is taken off his feet by Cleburne’s Juan Romero, left and Jaxon Bigham as he rushes for a first down in the first quarter during Friday’s November 8, 2019 football game at Yellow Jacket Stadium in Cleburne, Texas. Special to the Star-Telegram

While Burleson’s playoff hopes entering its Week 11 showdown at Cleburne were bleak, the Elks didn’t play like it as their offense led the way in a 77-50 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Burleson (6-4, 4-4) needed a win over Cleburne (5-5, 3-5) combined with a Joshua (1-9, 1-7) win over Everman (4-6, 4-4) to sneak into the playoffs. While the Elks didn’t get the outside help they needed, their win Friday night knocked the Jackets out of the playoffs.

Cleburne entered the game simply needing a win over Burleson to clinch its first playoff berth since 2016, but it was the Elks who played arguably their best game of the season.

Burleson held a 14-13 lead after the opening quarter, but the Elks took command with a dominant second quarter, outscoring Cleburne, 35-7.

Defense was entirely absent on both sides with the exception of three interceptions from Burleson senior safety Jackson Shaha. The two offenses combined for 1,259 total yards, 65 first downs and 18 touchdowns.

In the first half alone, Burleson senior quarterback Blake Myers threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns to help the Elks build a 49-20 halftime lead.

Myers finished the night 16-of-24 passing for 348 yards to go along with 126 rushing yards on 17 carries and six total touchdowns.

Myers’ five touchdown passes in the first half came from 31 yards to Jaxon Winburn, 48 yards to Caleb Lewis, 53 yards and 64 yards to Aswan Bonner, and 14 yards to Winburn. The senior quarterback added a 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Elks racked up 477 total yards from scrimmage and 22 first downs in the first half alone as Cleburne’s defense was left searching for answers.

While Cleburne’s offense hit another gear in the second half, the Jackets defense still couldn’t slow down Burleson’s offensive attack or senior running back Lewis.

Lewis rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries to go along with two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Elks finished with 684 total yards and 35 first downs.

Cleo Chandler led Cleburne with 160 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, but that all came in the first half as he missed the second half due to an apparent injury.

Cleburne junior quarterback Gunner Hammond completed 28 of 39 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Hammond added 75 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Cleburne senior receiver Isaak Cunningham hauled in 14 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.