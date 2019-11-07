Fort Worth Dunbar jumps out to 22-0 lead vs. Lake Worth, holds on for 34-20 win

Dunbar’s Savyon Barrett races through the Benbrook line in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special to the Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Dunbar senior receiver Aaron Cooper racked up three scores Thursday night as the Wildcats defeated Lake Worth 34-20 at Clark Stadium to clinch second place in District 6-4A Division I.

Cooper caught two touchdown passes and ran for another for the Wildcats. He caught seven passes for 99 yards and carried the ball 10 times for 10 yards on the night.

Dunbar (5-5, 5-1) will face Stephenville at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Burleson ISD Stadium. Lake Worth (5-5, 3-3) finished fourth and will take on defending state champion Waco LeVega at a site and time to be determined.

Last season, Dunbar lost to Stephenville 54-31 in a bi-district game. LeVega topped Lake Worth 61-0 in the opening round.

Trailing 22-14 at halftime, Lake Worth cut the lead to 22-20 with 5:33 to play in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Caleb Welch to Nathan Orozco. Welch finished the game 23 of 39 for 220 yards and three scores.

Dunbar scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when Cooper hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dorian Carr. The catch converted a second-and-goal at the Lake Worth 20 that gave the Wildcats a 28-20 lead.

Carr threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Savyon Barrett carried 18 times for 82 yards and a score.

The Wildcats put the game away with 2:44 to play when Aaryn Conley returned an interception 31 yards for a score to put Dunbar up 34-20.

Dunbar had control early, scoring 22 straight points, and Lake Worth countered with 14 points to trail 22-14 at halftime. Dunbar scored 14 points in the first quarter playing with the wind at its back, and then in the second quarter, Lake Worth took advantage of the wind to score twice.

The Wildcats went up 6-0 with 4:27 to play in the first quarter on a 19-yard run by Cooper. Then Cooper hauled in a 29-yard pass from Carr for a 14-0 lead with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

A Lake Worth fumble at the Bullfrogs’ 19 lead to the Wildcats’ next score, a 7-yard run by Savyon Barrett that put Dunbar up 22-0.

The Bullfrogs sliced into Dunbar’s lead thanks to touchdown passes of 17 and 65 yards from Caleb Welch to Kamron Kimble. Kimble, who left the game with an injury in the third quarter, finished with seven catches for 147 yards.