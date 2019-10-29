High School Football
Texas 21 HS Football Game of the Week will feature two of the best teams in the state
The Texas 21 bus will stop in Lancaster in Week 10 with a big showdown for the District 6-5A Division 1 title.
The Tigers will host 3-time defending 5A D1 state champ Highland Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday. KTXA 21 will show the game on tape delay at 10:30 p.m.
The Scots and Tigers have identical records at 5-0 in district and 7-1 overall. HP is ranked No. 4 in the latest Dave Campbell’s 5A D1 state rankings. Lancaster is No. 7.
The Scots won big in Week 9 vs. Dallas Sunset. Lancaster beat Mansfield Timberview, 33-10.
HP has outscored district opponents 339-12. Lancaster has outscored district opponents 303-10.
Comments