PHOTOS: Richland keeps district title hopes alive after Week 9 win vs. Haltom

The back judge signals Richland’s Slade Hamilton (20 touchdown in the second quarter as C.J. Baskerville (3) celebrates. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
David Kent
Richland’s C.J. Baskerville (3) runs with a catch in the fourth quarter, tackled by Haltom’s Julius Hare (27). The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland’s Seth Wells (17) makes a long run after a fourth quarter catch, pursued by Haltom’s Brandan Dickinson (34). The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider (22) is tackled by Richland’s C.J. Nelson (1) in the second half. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
Teammates restrain Haltom’s Jason Waters Jr. (90) after an unnecessary roughness penalty and ejection on him in the fourth quarter. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
Richland’s Javier Aguilar celebrates with Slade Hamilton after Hamilton’s second quarter touchdown catch. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
HaltomÕs Adam Hill (10) celebrates with a member of the coaching staff after his second quarter rushing touchdown. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
RichlandÕs Slade Hamilton (20 is tackled by HaltomÕs Gavon Lange (24) after a second quarter run. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
Richland’s Jaiden Feder (31) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
HaltomÕs Adam Hill (10) scrambled for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Richland Rebels played the Haltom Buffalos at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Friday, October 25, 2019.
