High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 8

The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 8 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

OFFENSE

Eastern Hills 557

Mid. Heritage 544

Coll. Heritage 538

Castleberry 536

Lake Worth 522

Country Day 500

Birdville 484

Carroll 466

Azle 455

Lamar 454

Trinity 452

Lake Country 451

Timberview 432

All Saints 430

Crowley 425

Grapevine Faith 419

Grace Prep 418

North Crowley 418

Mansfield 409

Grapevine 404

DEFENSE

Wyatt -35

Timberview -17

Bowie 23

Lake Country 67

Coll. Heritage 91

Arlington 130

Martin 135

Lamar 146

Crowley 170

Kennedale 176

Carroll 214

Keller Central 223

Grapevine Faith 234

Northwest 237

Mid. Heritage 240

Summit 247

Birdville 249

Legacy 249

Mansfield 250

PASSING

Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 382

Stephen Murrin, Country Day 336

Cole Benson, Richland 315

Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 315

Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 298

Hudson White, Byron Nelson 255

Ken Seals, Weatherford 237

Stone Earle, Birdville 231

Jake Bishop, Aledo 225

Kevin Miller, Crowley 221

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 215

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 205

Adam Hill, Haltom 202

RUSHING

Zechariah Moore, Trinity 206

Adama Hudson, Eastern Hills 201

Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 193

Cameron Hynson, Kennedale 183

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 179

Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 169

Anthony Williams, Lamar 163

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 161

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 155

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 138

Zach Watson, Granbury 128

Drey Owen, Azle 118

Caleb Texada, Grapevine 119

Kaden Bess, Timber Creek 111

Duante Blake, Crowley 111

Demarye Walker, Birdville 109

Kolby Smith, Joshua 105

Cade Wood, Carroll 103

Mason Murdock, Coll. Heritage 103

Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 100

RECEIVING

Lonnie Adams, Castleberry 205

CJ Nelson, Richland 173

Diego Rivera, Castleberry 155

Mark Fulkerson, Lake Worth 154

Chris Edwards, Country Day 131

Haydon Wiginton, Mid. Heritage 120

Cordel Gibson, Granbury 117

Jay Wilkerson, Mid. Heritage 116

Jace Washington, Haltom 111

Money Parks, Aledo 106

CJ Baskerville, Richland 104

Brooks Lowenstein, Grapevine Faith 103

Hal Presley, Summit 101

Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 98

Ben Patterson, All Saints 95

Eric Mcalister, Azle 92

Michael Neves, Coll. Heritage 91

