High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 8
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 8 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.
OFFENSE
Eastern Hills 557
Mid. Heritage 544
Coll. Heritage 538
Castleberry 536
Lake Worth 522
Country Day 500
Birdville 484
Carroll 466
Azle 455
Lamar 454
Trinity 452
Lake Country 451
Timberview 432
All Saints 430
Crowley 425
Grapevine Faith 419
Grace Prep 418
North Crowley 418
Mansfield 409
Grapevine 404
DEFENSE
Wyatt -35
Timberview -17
Bowie 23
Lake Country 67
Coll. Heritage 91
Arlington 130
Martin 135
Lamar 146
Crowley 170
Kennedale 176
Carroll 214
Keller Central 223
Grapevine Faith 234
Northwest 237
Mid. Heritage 240
Summit 247
Birdville 249
Legacy 249
Mansfield 250
PASSING
Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 382
Stephen Murrin, Country Day 336
Cole Benson, Richland 315
Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 315
Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 298
Hudson White, Byron Nelson 255
Ken Seals, Weatherford 237
Stone Earle, Birdville 231
Jake Bishop, Aledo 225
Kevin Miller, Crowley 221
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 215
Quinn Ewers, Carroll 205
Adam Hill, Haltom 202
RUSHING
Zechariah Moore, Trinity 206
Adama Hudson, Eastern Hills 201
Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 193
Cameron Hynson, Kennedale 183
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 179
Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 169
Anthony Williams, Lamar 163
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 161
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 155
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 138
Zach Watson, Granbury 128
Drey Owen, Azle 118
Caleb Texada, Grapevine 119
Kaden Bess, Timber Creek 111
Duante Blake, Crowley 111
Demarye Walker, Birdville 109
Kolby Smith, Joshua 105
Cade Wood, Carroll 103
Mason Murdock, Coll. Heritage 103
Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 100
RECEIVING
Lonnie Adams, Castleberry 205
CJ Nelson, Richland 173
Diego Rivera, Castleberry 155
Mark Fulkerson, Lake Worth 154
Chris Edwards, Country Day 131
Haydon Wiginton, Mid. Heritage 120
Cordel Gibson, Granbury 117
Jay Wilkerson, Mid. Heritage 116
Jace Washington, Haltom 111
Money Parks, Aledo 106
CJ Baskerville, Richland 104
Brooks Lowenstein, Grapevine Faith 103
Hal Presley, Summit 101
Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 98
Ben Patterson, All Saints 95
Eric Mcalister, Azle 92
Michael Neves, Coll. Heritage 91
