Stith, Swift combine for 306 rushing yards as Colleyville Covenant beats Lake Country

Lake Country Christian sophomore Hayden Whites

Despite opposite records, Colleyville Covenant prevailed over out-manned Lake Country Christian 42-14 in private school action Saturday.

After trading touchdowns in the first quarter, host Covenant (2-4) took control and broke away in the second quarter with three straight touchdowns to take a commanding 28-7 lead into halftime.

The rushing tandem of quarterback Caleb Stith and running back Isaiah Swift accounted for most of the Cougar offense with a combined 306 yards rushing. Stith ran 20 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Swift rushed 19 times for 167 yards and another pair of TDs. Stith also threw a touchdown pass. The senior was 9 of 13 for 94 yards.

The tongue-twisting duo of Stith-Swift got Covenant on the scoreboard quickly. After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, the Cougars began with the longest play from scrimmage by either team when Swift went up the middle and around the end for 50 yards to the Eagles’ 10-yard line. Stith then scored on the next play.

Lake Country (4-2) tied it up on the ensuing possession with a nine-play, 72-yard drive. It ended when Hayden Whites ran right, reversed direction, then cut left down the sideline for a 29-yard scoring run. Whites also had the Eagles’ other touchdown with a 41-yard reception from Ryan Hollingsworth late in the third quarter that made it 35-14 in favor of Covenant.

Turnovers proved devastating to the Eagles, however. Late in the first quarter with the score knotted at 7, Hooper O’Neal collected the first of his two interceptions that gave the ball to the Cougars at the Eagles’ 28. Five plays later, Swift scored two yards off-tackle.

After another touchdown from Swift, a meandering one from 26 yards out, another turnover proved costly. But at first it was the Cougars who coughed it up at the Eagles’ 31. Covenant got it right back two plays later, though, and made it profitable.

An Eagles running back had the ball knocked away from him near the line of scrimmage, and it squirted back into the backfield. Jacob Jones scooped it up and returned it 26 yards for a score and the 28-7 intermission lead.

Fairly early in the fourth quarter, Lake Country was driving from midfield to the 14-yard line, down 35-14. A holding penalty pushed the Eagles back 10 yards. On the subsequent play, O’Neal made his second interception at about the 5 and returned it to the Covenant 26 to squelch whatever comeback hopes the Eagles harbored.

In a time-consuming, grind-it-out drive all on the ground, the Cougars eventually scored 11 plays later, when Stith took it in from 14 yards out, just crossing the goal line near the pylon before being dragged down.

Stith showed resilience throughout. He converted a fourth-and-11 on the opening drive of the second half that led to another touchdown. The senior ran around the end from the Lake Country 34 to the 16.

On another occasion, during Covenant’s final touchdown drive, Stith was sacked for a 12-yard loss. But on the next play, facing third-and-17, he scrambled down the right side for a 24-yard gain.