PHOTOS: Eaton downs Fossil Ridge in District 5-6A

The Haslet Easton Eagles enter the field to face the Keller Fossil Ridge Panthers, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) finds a hole against Keller Fossil Ridge during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Daniel Cobbs gets stopped for no gain by Eaton cornerback Gideon Filer (6) during the second half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) runs for 223 yards and two touchdowns against Keller Fossil Ridge, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) goes 73 yards for a touchdown against Keller Fossil Ridge during the second half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Keller Fossil Ridge running back Colione Evans (10) fights for yardage against Eaton during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
The Keller Fossil Ridge Panthers enter the field to face the Eaton Eagles,Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Austin Stohlman (5) gets sacked by Eaton defensive lineman Grant Koehler (99) during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Russell Wilkerson (7) gets dragged down by Eaton linebacker Brock Hayward (55) during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Keller Fossil Ridge running back Colione Evans (10) gets past Eaton linebacker Evan Sharpe (4) during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) goes 44 yards for a touchdown against Keller Fossil Ridge during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) gets past Keller Fossil Ridge linebacker John Vawar (26) during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Easton wide receiver Max McCuiston (13) comes up with a reception against Keller Fossil Ridge defensive lineman Jordan Ederson (23) during the first half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX.
Special to the Star-Telegram