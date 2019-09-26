High School Football
Navy commit, Cleburne QB voted Week 4 players of the week; This 4-0 school is team of the week
Weatherford won four games last season during a resurgence year back to the playoffs. Four weeks into the 2019 season and the Kangaroos have matched that win total.
The Roos are 4-0 for the first time since 1977 after beating FW Southwest. For their hot start, they’ve been voted the latest Dallas-Fort Worth team of the week for Week 4.
Weatherford received 50 percent of the votes and beat out Red Oak, which beat state-ranked South Oak Cliff, and Rockwall, which won a thriller 45-38 against Martin.
Cleburne quarterback Gunner Hammond was voted offensive player of the week after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 3-0 start over Waco University. He went 16 of 22 for 363 yards and 4 TDs.
Hammond got 48 percent of the votes. Burleson Centennial RB Jaylon Jackson received 37 percent and Crowley RB Dominique Johnson came in third place.
Summit’s Xavier Toliver, a Navy commit, was defensive player of the week after helping the Jaguars rally past Mansfield and start the season 4-0. Toliver picked up a fumble near the goal line and returned it 99 yards for the TD. He also intercepted a pass.
Past winners
Team
Saginaw, Week 1
McKinney North, Week 2
Lone Star, Week 3
Offensive
Dez Forrest, Weatherford, Week 1
Dillon Markiewicz, McKinney North, Week 2
Braylon Braxton, Independence, Week 3
Defensive
Robert Williams, Waxahchie Life, Week 1
Kaleb Culp, Parish Episcopal, Week 2
Peyton Beck, Reedy and Jamal Marshall, FW Christian, Week 3
If you would like to nominate, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday night.
