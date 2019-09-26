Navy commit, Cleburne QB voted Week 4 players of the week; This 4-0 school is team of the week

Summit outside linebacker Xavier Toliver (13) takes off on a 99 yard touchdown run after Mansfield fumbled the ball on the one yard line to tie the game during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Weatherford won four games last season during a resurgence year back to the playoffs. Four weeks into the 2019 season and the Kangaroos have matched that win total.

The Roos are 4-0 for the first time since 1977 after beating FW Southwest. For their hot start, they’ve been voted the latest Dallas-Fort Worth team of the week for Week 4.

Weatherford received 50 percent of the votes and beat out Red Oak, which beat state-ranked South Oak Cliff, and Rockwall, which won a thriller 45-38 against Martin.

Cleburne quarterback Gunner Hammond was voted offensive player of the week after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 3-0 start over Waco University. He went 16 of 22 for 363 yards and 4 TDs.

Hammond got 48 percent of the votes. Burleson Centennial RB Jaylon Jackson received 37 percent and Crowley RB Dominique Johnson came in third place.

Summit’s Xavier Toliver, a Navy commit, was defensive player of the week after helping the Jaguars rally past Mansfield and start the season 4-0. Toliver picked up a fumble near the goal line and returned it 99 yards for the TD. He also intercepted a pass.

Best play of the week? Check out Summit's @xaviertoliver24 Navy commit picks up the fumble and goes 99 yards. But look at the move to avoid the tackle



"I saw him coming on the big scoreboard screen so I made a move and finished the play."#txhsfb @MISDathletics @SummitFB pic.twitter.com/oaBlLCcZHx — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 23, 2019

Past winners

Team

Saginaw, Week 1

McKinney North, Week 2

Lone Star, Week 3

Offensive

Dez Forrest, Weatherford, Week 1

Dillon Markiewicz, McKinney North, Week 2

Braylon Braxton, Independence, Week 3

Defensive

Robert Williams, Waxahchie Life, Week 1

Kaleb Culp, Parish Episcopal, Week 2

Peyton Beck, Reedy and Jamal Marshall, FW Christian, Week 3

If you would like to nominate, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday night.