Hill throws for over 300 yards but it wasn’t quite enough for Haltom against Lake Highlands

Haltom’s second-half rally fell short as the Buffalos lost, 28-26, to Lake Highlands on Friday night in a non-district game at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

Haltom quarterback Adam Hill threw for 301 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Jace Washington caught 10 passes for 178 yards and a score while running back Kenneth Cormier rushed for 83 yards and two TDs.

Haltom (1-2) outscored the Wildcats, 20-0, in the second half but missed a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the game. The Buffalos also had a chance to tie the game with 8:34 left but a pass on a two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete.

Lake Highlands (2-1) was led by quarterback Mitch Coulson, who rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Tyson Washington added 122 yards and one score.

Lake Highlands took control early. On the second play of the game, Washington broke free for a 74-yard run. Two plays later, Coulson scored on a two-yard TD just 52 seconds into the contest.

By halftime, the Wildcats had built a 28-6 lead, with Haltom’s only points coming on 42-yard and 37-yard field goals by Hunter Villavicencio.

Haltom rallied in the third quarter. The Buffalos marched 59 yards in 10 plays on their opening drive, scoring on a two-yard run by Cormier. A 37-yard pass from Hill to Washington set up a seven-yard TD run by Cormier.

In the fourth quarter, Washington caught a 49-yard bomb from Hill for Haltom’s final score, but the Buffalos failed on the two-point try.

Haltom will host North Mesquite at 7:30 pm Friday at Birdville Stadium, then take the next week off. Lake Highlands has a bye next week, then will face Dallas Skyline on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dallas Forester Field.