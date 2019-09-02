Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth offensive, defensive football players of the week in Week 1

Euless Trinity does Sipi Tau after beating Midway in 2019 opener The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory

Week 1 saw a couple of record-setting performances from Weatherford running back Dez Forrest and Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris.

Vote for DFW offensive and defensive football players of the week:

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a short summary on their performance during that week and submit by Sunday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football offensive player of the week in Week 1 Dez Forrest, Weatherford: 476 total yards, 9 TDs, 58 points scored (4th most in state history) vs Granbury Chandler Morris, Highland Park: School-record 664 total yards, 9 total TDs vs Rockwall Created with