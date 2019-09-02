High School Football
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth offensive, defensive football players of the week in Week 1
Euless Trinity does Sipi Tau after beating Midway in 2019 opener
Up Next
Week 1 saw a couple of record-setting performances from Weatherford running back Dez Forrest and Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris.
Vote for DFW offensive and defensive football players of the week:
The winners will be announced on Wednesday.
If you would like to nominate a player, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a short summary on their performance during that week and submit by Sunday.
Comments