High School Football

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth offensive, defensive football players of the week in Week 1

Euless Trinity does Sipi Tau after beating Midway in 2019 opener

The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory By
Up Next
The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory By

Week 1 saw a couple of record-setting performances from Weatherford running back Dez Forrest and Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris.

Vote for DFW offensive and defensive football players of the week:

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a short summary on their performance during that week and submit by Sunday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football offensive player of the week in Week 1
Dez Forrest, Weatherford: 476 total yards, 9 TDs, 58 points scored (4th most in state history) vs Granbury
Chandler Morris, Highland Park: School-record 664 total yards, 9 total TDs vs Rockwall
Created with QuizMaker

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football defensive player of the week in Week 1
Jake Fex, McKinney Boyd: 77-yard pick six, 8 tackles vs Naaman Forest
Robert Williams, Waxahachie Life: 3 INTs, 1 pick-six, 4 pass deflections vs Ferris
Billy Monroe, Wilmer-Hutchins: 10 tackles, 37-yard fumble return for a TD vs Dallas Lincoln
Created with QuizMaker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  