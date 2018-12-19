Mart wins back-to-back titles with record-setting first half in dominant win over Gruver

Mason held the record for most points scored in a Class 2A state title game with 62 in 2011.

It took all but 24 minutes for Mart to break it.

The Panthers scored a UIL 11-man record 76 points to beat Gruver 76-33 and capture the 2A Division II state title for the second year in a row in front of 7,217 at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

The previous record was 72 points by Stephenville. The two teams also came a point short of tying the UIL state record for points combined.

Mart (15-1), ranked as the No. 3 Class 2A team in the state, scored the game’s first three touchdowns from Tyrek Horne (16, 3) and Roddrell Freeman (4 yards). Horne’s 3-yard TD run gave the Panthers a 20-0 lead with 7:17 in the first quarter.

Horne, who was named Offensive MVP, scored on a 59-yard TD run to extend the lead to 27-6 only four minutes later.

He finished with a 2A state record 6 TD rushes in the first half alone and ended the night with 7, which was one off the UIL 11-man mark set by Aledo’s Johnathan Gray. He rushed 12 times for 291 yards, an average of 24 per carry.

Gruver (14-2), which was playing in its first state title game, got a 2-yard TD run by Jalin Conyers in the first quarter. Conyers also caught a 42-yard TD pass from QB Keegan Kelp in the second quarter, but the Greyhounds trailed 63-12 at the half.

The Panthers added TD runs of 30, 44, 3, 52 and 38 yards in the second quarter. Three of those came from Horne while Freeman and Shatydrick Bailey also found the end zone.

Horne would add his 7th TD run from 21 yards out early in the third. Keishawn Clater scored the final TD for Mart in the fourth.

Mart, which appeared in its 11th state final, rushed for 510 yards while totaling 555 yards on 43 plays. The Panthers are now tied for fifth all-time with seven state titles (four teams with eight).

Gruver finished with 368 yards.