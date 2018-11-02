Saginaw Boswell overwhelms Arlington Heights early, cruises to victory

Saginaw Boswell took control early and scored on six possessions of the first half to overwhelm Fort Worth Arlington Heights 48-23 Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.

The win keeps Boswell (6-3, 6-1 District 3-5A) in contention to host a first round playoff game.

The Pioneers quarterbacks threw for three scores in the first half to pace the attack while the backs added another three scores before intermission.

The only possession in the first two quarters where Boswell didn’t score resulted in a turnover for a score for Arlington Heights (5-4, 4-3). Andrew Solis picked up a Brayden Thomas fumble at the 7 and rumbled in for the score.

A tough Boswell run defense and a mounting lead forced the Yellow Jackets into a passing game early. Passing accounted for 98 of the 133 total yards in the first half for Arlington Heights.

Breshun Berry took control on the final Pioneers drive of the half, reeling off a 35-yard carry to set up Boswell at the 2, where he scored on the next play.

After Boswell scored on the opening drive of the second half on Brandon Chatman’s third scoring catch of the night, the Pioneers were up 48-10.

Arlington Heights did mount its best offensive series on the following two possessions as Bryce Long capped a 68-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. Deontre Jones then hit Tamikeal Bibbs for a 17-yard TD pass.

Jones finished the night on 18-37 passing for 182 yards and a score.

Long was the workhorse for the Yellow Jackets in the second half. He finished with 21 carries for 97 yards.

Game was over when: Boswell had matters pretty well in hand at the half, but the score on the first drive of the second half sealed the game.

Play of the game: The first scoring pass from Thomas to Chatman ricocheted off a Pioneers’ receiver before landing in Chatman’s arms in the end zone.

Offensive player of the game: Thomas finished the game completing 11-of-19 with 219 yards passing with three scores.

Defensive player of the game: Boswell linebacker Gannon Slovacek delivered several impactful hits that helped seal the Yellow Jackets’ running game.

Unsung hero of the game: Long, for Arlington Heights, had a tough time early but managed to show some potential late in the game. Boswell’s Chance Chandler came in at QB and threw for a score early.

Moment of the game: The fumble resulting in a Yellow Jackets score could’ve been the boost the upset-minded Heights team needed.

Stat of the Game: Arlington Heights rushed for just 35 yards in the first half.

They said it: “We are still fighting for a home playoff game,” said Boswell coach John Abendschan. “It (the win) means something to our players and our school to be able to play here Round 1. Plus, we haven’t played our best football yet and we want to enter the playoffs gearing up.”

Big picture outlook: Boswell is poised for the playoffs with a big game next week that could secure home field advantage. Arlington Heights is still in the hunt, though.

What’s next? Boswell will play at Crowley (6-3, 5-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. Arlington Heights will host Saginaw Chisholm Trail at Farrington Field on Thursday at 7 p.m.