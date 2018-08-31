Burleson scores on all 8 possessions in drubbing of team from Kansas City

Burleson opened the season by scoring on all eight possessions in the game, and the defense shackled the visiting Stallions from Kansas City Schlagle in a 52-0 victory Elk Stadium Friday night.

Elks quarterback Jacob Amador threw three touchdown passes to Aden Anderson (7 yards), Jaden Dotson (11 yards), and Jarrett Austin (10 yards), finishing 14-for-19 for 126 yards. He had completions to nine receivers. Amador also rushed four times for 52 yards.

The Burleson defense was dominant as the Elks won their season opener for a fifth straight season. They held Schlagle to 61 total yards and forced five turnovers. They also held the Stallions to 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts.

Three of Schlagle’s five first downs came on Burleson penalties. Also, two of the Stallions’ three third-down conversions were on penalties by the Elks.

Game was over when: When Caleb Lewis scored for the second time, a 27-yard run. Though it was only a third of the way into the second quarter, the Elks defense had established its dominance, and that touchdown gave Burleson a 21-0 lead.





Play of the game: Burleson defensive end Jacob Hardie recovered a fumble when it appeared the Stallions had garnered a first down on fourth-and-2 at the Elks 25. Following the recovery, the Elks went 77 yards for a touchdown, an Amador 11-yard pass to Jaden Dotson for a 14-0 lead.





Offensive player of the game: Burleson quarterback Amador. He finished 14-of-19 for 126 yards and three touchdowns, along with rushing for 52 yards on four carries. His completions went to nine receivers.





Defensive player of the game: Burleson outside linebacker J.C. Mueller. He applied constant pressure, had a sack and recovered a fumble.





Unsung hero of the game: Burleson running back Brandon Cardoso. He usually plays fullback, but was put in at running back in the second half, and rushed 13 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. In fact, he carried the ball on all but three of the Elks’ offensive plays in the second half.





Moment of the game: Hardie’s fumble recovery that stymied the Stallions’ drive that could have tied the game, followed by the subsequent 77-yard touchdown drive by the Elks for a 14-0 lead.





Stat of the Game: The Burleson defense held Schlagle to only plays of 10 yards or more (the longest being 16) and limited the Stallions to 27 plays of 5 yards or less, including 11 for negative yardage.





They said it: “The fact that they stopped them on that play, and then we scored, that got us up. The defense powered the offense a lot tonight. - Burleson quarterback Jacob Amador, describing the first-quarter fumble when Schlagle was driving for a tying score, followed by him leading the offense down for a touchdown pass and a 14-0 advantage. Schlagle never came close to scoring again.





Big picture outlook: The Elks won their fifth consecutive season opener. In three of the previous four seasons they advanced to the postseason, and twice to the second round. The Stallions, who have gone through four consecutive seasons of improving their record, going 17-3 the past two with back-to-back playoff appearances, will continue to rebuild in their quest to keep that streak going despite having been hit hard by graduation. They also face the challenge of playing five of their eight games this season on the road, not playing at home until Sept. 21.

What’s next?: Burleson travels to Little Elm to face Braswell, 7 p.m. on Sept. 6. Schlagle travels to Atchison, Kansas, 7 p.m., Sept. 7.