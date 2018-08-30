Lakeview Centennial running game too much for Arlington Seguin

Garland Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton powered his way to five rushing touchdowns despite briefly leaving the game with an injury, leading the Patriots to a season-opening 48-8 road win over Arlington Seguin at sultry Wilemon Field on Thursday night.
Game was over when: Lakeview Centennial converted a fumble recovery deep inside Seguin territory into a 12-yard touchdown run by Wheaton, his fourth of the first half, to increase the Patriot advantage to 31-8 with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter.
Play of the game: Garland Lakeview Centennial junior linebacker Makii Lewis made an ankle tackle on Seguin running back Jalon March to stall a first-quarter drive for the Cougars deep inside Patriots territory. The Cougars, trailing 7-0 at the time, got a 24-yard pass play and a 36-yard run from Jalon March to move the ball into the red zone. The Patriots defense took over from there with Lewis tackling March at the line of scrimmage following a short pass from quarterback Xavier Gordon.
Offensive player of the game: Wheaton was a touchdown threat every time he had the ball in his hands. He finished with 172 rushing yards on just 17 carries.
Defensive player of the game: Garland Lakeview Centennial sophomore defensive lineman Jon Brown. Brown fell on top of a fumble in the second quarter and helped to thwart another Seguin drive in the second half when he tackled a Cougar running back inside the Patriots 5-yard line.
Unsung hero of the game: Patriots senior Jason Sauceda made all five extra-point tries and booted field goals of 32 yards and 31.
Moment of the game: Garland Lakeview Centennial junior Caleb Ferguson fell on top of a fumble on a botched punt by Seguin, which set up the first of four first-half touchdowns for the Patriots.
Stat of the Game: The Patriots rushed for 305 yards.
Big picture outlook: Lakeview Centennial starts the season with a 1-0 record while Seguin starts at 0-1.
What’s next? Garland Lakeview Centennial hosts North Mesquite, 7 p.m. on Sept. 7. Seguin travels to Mansfield Timberview, 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.
