Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 1

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2018 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s high school sports reporter
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Week 1 games
Hebron at Plano, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at South Grand Prairie, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Mansfield Summit at Page (OK), Friday, 7 p.m.
Saginaw Boswell at Wichita Falls Rider, Friday, 7 p.m.
Mansfield at Broken Arrow, Friday, 7 p.m.
Lake Travis at Arlington Martin, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North Forney at Colleyville Heritage, Friday, 7 p.m.
Arlington Bowie vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Friday, 7 p.m.
Aledo vs. Denton Guyer, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Euless Trinity at Waco Midway, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Bowie, Aledo, Euless Trinity
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Plano, SLC, Summit, Rider, Mansfield, Martin, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Midway
Greg Powers, @GPowers79: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Plano, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Mansfield, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Bowie, Guyer, Euless Trinity
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Mansfield, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity
Comments