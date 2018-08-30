Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry and his Tigers travel to Oklahoma on Friday to take on a talented Broken Arrow team at 7 p.m.
High School Football

Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 1

By Brian Gosset

August 30, 2018 08:08 AM

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2018 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s high school sports reporter

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Week 1 games

Hebron at Plano, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at South Grand Prairie, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Mansfield Summit at Page (OK), Friday, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Boswell at Wichita Falls Rider, Friday, 7 p.m.

Mansfield at Broken Arrow, Friday, 7 p.m.

Lake Travis at Arlington Martin, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North Forney at Colleyville Heritage, Friday, 7 p.m.

Arlington Bowie vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Friday, 7 p.m.

Aledo vs. Denton Guyer, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Euless Trinity at Waco Midway, Friday, 7:30 p.m.



PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Bowie, Aledo, Euless Trinity

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Plano, SLC, Summit, Rider, Mansfield, Martin, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Midway

Greg Powers, @GPowers79: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Plano, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Mansfield, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Broken Arrow, Lake Travis, CH, Bowie, Guyer, Euless Trinity

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Hebron, SLC, Summit, Boswell, Mansfield, Lake Travis, CH, Marcus, Aledo, Euless Trinity

Daniel Maberry was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in January, but became cancer free after six months.

By

