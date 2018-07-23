High school football season is almost here. Perfect time to get to know ScoreStream!

With another high school sports season just weeks away in Fort Worth and throughout Texas, we would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature that will supplement our coverage this year.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on DFWVarsity.com from high school football games across The Star-Telegram’s coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results from all other high school sports.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to greatly increase the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
Schools covered include Aledo Bearcats, Allen Eagles, Arlington Colts, Arlington Bowie Volunteers, Arlington Lamar Vikings, Arlington Martin Warriors, Birdville Hawks, Brewer Bears, Brock Eagles, Colleyville Heritage Panthers, Coppell Cowboys, DeSoto Eagles, Duncanville Panthers, Euless Trinity Trojans, Fort Worth ISD, Grapevine Mustangs, Highland Park Scots, Kennedale Wildcats, Mansfield Tigers, Mansfield egacy Broncos, Mansfield Timberview Wolves, Saginaw Boswell Pioneers, Southlake Carroll Dragons, Trophy Club Byron Nelson Bobcats, and so many more.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to Star-Telegram.com and DFWVarsity.com.
Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
Comments