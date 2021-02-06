Centennial girls win cross-town soccer match with rival Burleson, record another shutout

Centennial Brooke Mullins (5) and Burleson defender Kiera Ripper (15) get tripped up fighting for the ball during a 8-5A girls soccer game at Burleson Centennial in Burleson, Texas, Friday, Feb. 05, 2021. Centennial defeated Burleson 6-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Burleson Centennial junior Brooke Mullins scored twice and assisted on three other goals as the Spartans took care of their cross town rivals Burleson Elks, 6-0, Friday night in a District 8-5A girls soccer showdown at Centennial High School.

Centennial, improves to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in district.

The Elks drop to 7-5-1 overall and 1-3 in district.

Centennial Brooke Mullins (5) kicks in their third goal during a 8-5A girls soccer game at Burleson Centennial in Burleson, Texas, Friday, Feb. 05, 2021. Centennial defeated Burleson 6-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

It only took 90 seconds for the Spartans to get on the scoreboard. Kayla Smith booted a free kick from 32 yards and Mullins picked up her first assist on a Sarah Tate goal in the box.

The Smith free kick to Mullins’ header worked again in the 15th minute as Centennial led 2-0. Mullins extended the lead to 3-0 with under 10 minutes left in the half on a Brooklyn Holybee assist.

Holybee found the back of the net just inside the box in the 45th minute.

Burleson midfielder Karina Moore (9) chases Centennial Logan Stevens (17) down the pitch during a 8-5A girls soccer game at Burleson Centennial in Burleson, Texas, Friday, Feb. 05, 2021. Centennial defeated Burleson 6-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Centennial defender Kayla Smith (4) reaches in for the kick by Burleson midfielder Jordan Walker (5) during a 8-5A girls soccer game at Burleson Centennial in Burleson, Texas, Friday, Feb. 05, 2021. Centennial defeated Burleson 6-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Smith added two assists on throw ins for goals by Logan Stevens, the latter with 14 minutes to play. The Spartans haven’t dropped a regulation loss to Burleson since March 2016.

Centennial registers its eighth shutout in 10 games this season.