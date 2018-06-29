Joshua soccer star joins teammate and best friend, commits to Abilene Christian

Joshua midfielder Chloe Walker announced on Twitter that she's committed to Abilene Christian.

Extremely humbled and blessed to announce that I have committed to playing Division 1 soccer at Abilene Christian University! Huge thanks to everyone who has made this dream possible. Heres to another 4 years with my bestfriend and the game I love! Scratch em’ cats!! pic.twitter.com/8t2lrYoerj — chlo (@ChloeWalker26) June 28, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I found my future at ACU not only because of my dream of playing Division I soccer, but because of the amazing coaches that came with it," the incoming senior said. "They were everything I wanted in a coaching staff."

Walker was voted District 9-5A Utility Player of the Year this season after helping the Owls to their best season in program history. They finished 25-1-1 and went to the regional tournament for the first time.

Walker recorded 15 goals, second on the team, and 10 assists. She was named a second team Star-Telegram All-Star.

"The girls were so welcoming as well. When I meant them at the last ACU camp I was blown away by their relationships with each other," she said. "They were truly like a family and that's exactly what I'm looking for in a team."

Walker will be joining current teammate Caylen Wright at ACU. Wright scored 30 goals this season. The two have been best friends since freshman year.

"Caylen obviously was a big factor in my commitment," Walker said. "We have been best friends since I moved to Joshua my freshman year and I couldn’t imagine life without her. She understands me and how I play better than anyone. I'm blessed to get to spend another four years with her."

The Owls scored 86 goals and allowed eight. They posted 21 shutouts and won a district title for the fifth time in six years.

Joshua graduated eight seniors, but the Owls have plenty of talent returning.

"Every year teams lose key players due to graduation, but we have a lot of talent coming up in our freshman class and I'm 100 percent confident that we'll find a way to wreak havoc in our new district," Walker said. "I have a feeling next year will be the best year yet."