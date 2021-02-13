North Crowley girls rally in fourth quarter to eliminate Fossil Ridge in bi-district

Fossil Ridge’s Larisa Banks (10) reaches in on North Crowley center Maiyah Watkins (25) during the second half of a 6A Region 1 Bi-district girls basketball game at Haltom High School in Haltom City, Texas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. North Crowley defeated Fossil Ridge 44-41. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Eight games in 10 days would be rough on any team, but for the North Crowley girls basketball team, the Panthers went through the gauntlet and still won a playoff game.

North Crowley went through quarantine and came out with a district title.

Then the Panthers rallied to beat Keller Fossil Ridge, 44-41, in a Class 6A Region 1 bi-district girls basketball game Friday afternoon at Haltom High School.

The Panthers will take on San Angelo Central in the second round.

Fossil Ridge, in its first playoff game since 2015, got a 32-26 lead early in the fourth quarter on a layup by Ashia McSwain, but North Crowley responded with a 5-0 run.

The Panthers cut the lead to 32-21 with 6:27 left to play in the game.

North Crowley tied the game at 34 with a corner 3-pointer by Jade Goynes, who led all scorers with 20 points, at the 5:07 mark of the final period. The Panthers continued to lead by four throughout the quarter.

North Crowley led for most of the first quarter, but Fossil Ridge capped off a 10-0 second quarter run with a 3-pointer by Zaria Brown with 4:56 left. North Crowley held Fossil Ridge to two points the rest of the way and trailed 18-15 at halftime.