Boys Basketball

Fort Worth-area HS boys basketball area, regional quarterfinal round scores and pairings

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

AREA

Region I

Trophy Club Nelson 64, Abilene 48

North Crowley 39, Odessa Permian 38

South Grand Prairie 70, Little Elm Braswell 47

Richardson 63, Flower Mound Marcus 42

Wolfforth Frenship 62, Haslet Eaton 53

El Paso Americas 49, Euless Trinity 25

Dallas Lake Highlands 53, Coppell 50

Dallas Jesuit 64, McKinney 60

Region II

Killeen Ellison 78, Garland Naaman Forest 48

Waxahachie 74, Rockwall 62

Cypress Woods 39, The Woodlands 37

Katy Cypress Lakes 41, Houston Davis 40

Duncanville 61, Sachse 51

Mansfield 62, Garland 56

Cypress Park 58, Houston Westfield 53

Houston Cypress Ranch 47, The Woodlands College Park 46

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Trophy Club Nelson (20-3) vs. North Crowley (28-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City

South Grand Prairie (21-0) vs. Richardson (23-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Lewisville HS

Wolfforth Frenship (23-4) vs. El Paso Americas (19-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Andrews HS

Dallas Lake Highlands (19-7) vs. Dallas Jesuit (19-6), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Richardson Berkner HS

Region II

Killeen Ellison (27-1) vs. Waxahachie (18-2), TBD

Cypress Woods (21-3) vs. Katy Cypress Lakes (12-12), 6 p.m. Saturday, Berry Center, Cypress

Duncanville (24-1) vs. Mansfield (21-4), TBD

Cypress Park (19-5) vs. Houston Cypress Ranch (22-5), 4 p.m. Saturday, Berry Center, Cypress

Class 5A

AREA

Region I

El Paso Andress 79, Amarillo Palo Duro 72

Amarillo 63, El Paso Bel Air 28

Mansfield Timberview 48, Birdville 37

Fort Worth Wyatt 59, Denton Ryan 44

El Paso Ysleta 59, Amarillo Randall 56

El Paso Chapin 79, Plainview 67

Mansfield Legacy 76, NRH Richland 44

Mansfield Summit 61, Grapevine 45

Region II

Lancaster 78, Frisco Heritage 58

Carrollton Smith 50, McKinney North 43

Huntsville 91, North Forney 85

Mount Pleasant 67, Waco University 33

Dallas South Oak Cliff 46, Lucas Lovejoy 44

Dallas Kimball 69, Frisco Wakeland 63

Midlothian 44, Sulphur Springs 36

Highland Park 57, Longview 52

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

El Paso Andress (18-4) vs. Amarillo (21-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Andrews HS

Mansfield Timberview (21-3) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (21-5), TBD

El Paso Ysleta (17-4) vs. El Paso Chapin (19-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, Fabens HS

Mansfield Legacy (20-4) vs. Mansfield Summit (23-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield HS

Region II

Lancaster (23-5) vs. Carrollton Smith (21-5), TBD

Huntsville (12-0) vs. Mount Pleasant (26-0), TBD

Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-4) vs. Dallas Kimball (20-10), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Skyline HS

Midlothian (22-5) vs. Highland Park (21-4), TBD

Class 4A

AREA

Region I

Canyon 50, San Elizario 37

Lubbock Estacado 61, Midland Greenwood 46

Fort Worth YMLA 89, Burkburnett 74

Argyle 65, Lampasas 45

Seminole 75, Snyder 42

Hereford 62, El Paso Riverside 43

Decatur 47, Glen Rose 35

Fort Worth Dunbar 64, Wichita Falls Hirschi 62

Region II

Dallas Carter 91, Anna 41

Dallas Pinkston 62, Irving Ranchview 54

Lindale 56, Brownsboro 44

Paris 85, Athens 34

Oak Cliff Faith Family 67, Wilmer-Hutchins 41

Van Alstyne 74, Dallas Lincoln 67

Kilgore 47, Canton 42

Kaufman 47, Tyler Chapel Hill 38

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Canyon (19-7) vs. Lubbock Estacado (24-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Wolfforth Frenship HS

Fort Worth YMLA (19-3) vs. Argyle (25-1), TBD

Seminole (20-6) vs. Hereford (21-6), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Christian University

Decatur (23-6) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (12-9), 3 p.m. Saturday, Bridgeport HS

Region II

Dallas Carter (24-1) vs. Dallas Pinkston (12-13), 1 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Skyline HS

Lindale (23-5) vs. Paris (18-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Sulphur Springs HS

Oak Cliff Faith Family (22-5) vs. Van Alstyne (20-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Lovejoy HS

Kilgore (17-8) vs. Kaufman (18-4), 3 p.m. Saturday, Athens HS

Class 3A

AREA

Region I

Childress 58, Littlefield 49

Abernathy 71, Brownfield 62

Brock 47, Tuscola Jim Ned 29

Wichita Falls City View 89, San Angelo TLCA 70

Shallowater 103, Lamesa 48

Dimmitt 62, Bushland 61 OT

Dublin 57, Wall 56

Peaster 72, Ballinger 32

Region II

Whitewright 64, Keene 55

Paris Chisum 40, Whitesboro 37

Tatum 94, De Kalb 50

White Oak 73, New Boston 57

Callisburg 58, Emory Rains 45

Dallas Madison 63, Commerce 53

Atlanta 56, Arp 53

Mineola 66, Jefferson 49

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Childress (15-6) vs. Abernathy (20-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Amarillo Caprock HS

Brock (25-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (22-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Graham HS

Shallowater (21-3) vs. Dimmitt (14-10), 6 p.m. Friday, Littlefield HS

Dublin (20-9) vs. Peaster (23-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Cisco HS

Region II

Whitewright (18-8) vs. Paris Chisum (19-8), 7 p.m. Saturday, Anna HS

Tatum (21-3) vs. White Oak (18-5), TBD

Callisburg (28-0) vs. Dallas Madison (21-5), TBD

Atlanta (18-4) vs. Mineola (20-5), 6 p.m. Saturday, Hallsville HS

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service