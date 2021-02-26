Boys Basketball
Fort Worth-area HS boys basketball area, regional quarterfinal round scores and pairings
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
AREA
Region I
Trophy Club Nelson 64, Abilene 48
North Crowley 39, Odessa Permian 38
South Grand Prairie 70, Little Elm Braswell 47
Richardson 63, Flower Mound Marcus 42
Wolfforth Frenship 62, Haslet Eaton 53
El Paso Americas 49, Euless Trinity 25
Dallas Lake Highlands 53, Coppell 50
Dallas Jesuit 64, McKinney 60
Region II
Killeen Ellison 78, Garland Naaman Forest 48
Waxahachie 74, Rockwall 62
Cypress Woods 39, The Woodlands 37
Katy Cypress Lakes 41, Houston Davis 40
Duncanville 61, Sachse 51
Mansfield 62, Garland 56
Cypress Park 58, Houston Westfield 53
Houston Cypress Ranch 47, The Woodlands College Park 46
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Trophy Club Nelson (20-3) vs. North Crowley (28-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City
South Grand Prairie (21-0) vs. Richardson (23-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Lewisville HS
Wolfforth Frenship (23-4) vs. El Paso Americas (19-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Andrews HS
Dallas Lake Highlands (19-7) vs. Dallas Jesuit (19-6), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Richardson Berkner HS
Region II
Killeen Ellison (27-1) vs. Waxahachie (18-2), TBD
Cypress Woods (21-3) vs. Katy Cypress Lakes (12-12), 6 p.m. Saturday, Berry Center, Cypress
Duncanville (24-1) vs. Mansfield (21-4), TBD
Cypress Park (19-5) vs. Houston Cypress Ranch (22-5), 4 p.m. Saturday, Berry Center, Cypress
Class 5A
AREA
Region I
El Paso Andress 79, Amarillo Palo Duro 72
Amarillo 63, El Paso Bel Air 28
Mansfield Timberview 48, Birdville 37
Fort Worth Wyatt 59, Denton Ryan 44
El Paso Ysleta 59, Amarillo Randall 56
El Paso Chapin 79, Plainview 67
Mansfield Legacy 76, NRH Richland 44
Mansfield Summit 61, Grapevine 45
Region II
Lancaster 78, Frisco Heritage 58
Carrollton Smith 50, McKinney North 43
Huntsville 91, North Forney 85
Mount Pleasant 67, Waco University 33
Dallas South Oak Cliff 46, Lucas Lovejoy 44
Dallas Kimball 69, Frisco Wakeland 63
Midlothian 44, Sulphur Springs 36
Highland Park 57, Longview 52
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
El Paso Andress (18-4) vs. Amarillo (21-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Andrews HS
Mansfield Timberview (21-3) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (21-5), TBD
El Paso Ysleta (17-4) vs. El Paso Chapin (19-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, Fabens HS
Mansfield Legacy (20-4) vs. Mansfield Summit (23-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield HS
Region II
Lancaster (23-5) vs. Carrollton Smith (21-5), TBD
Huntsville (12-0) vs. Mount Pleasant (26-0), TBD
Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-4) vs. Dallas Kimball (20-10), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Skyline HS
Midlothian (22-5) vs. Highland Park (21-4), TBD
Class 4A
AREA
Region I
Canyon 50, San Elizario 37
Lubbock Estacado 61, Midland Greenwood 46
Fort Worth YMLA 89, Burkburnett 74
Argyle 65, Lampasas 45
Seminole 75, Snyder 42
Hereford 62, El Paso Riverside 43
Decatur 47, Glen Rose 35
Fort Worth Dunbar 64, Wichita Falls Hirschi 62
Region II
Dallas Carter 91, Anna 41
Dallas Pinkston 62, Irving Ranchview 54
Lindale 56, Brownsboro 44
Paris 85, Athens 34
Oak Cliff Faith Family 67, Wilmer-Hutchins 41
Van Alstyne 74, Dallas Lincoln 67
Kilgore 47, Canton 42
Kaufman 47, Tyler Chapel Hill 38
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Canyon (19-7) vs. Lubbock Estacado (24-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Wolfforth Frenship HS
Fort Worth YMLA (19-3) vs. Argyle (25-1), TBD
Seminole (20-6) vs. Hereford (21-6), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Christian University
Decatur (23-6) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (12-9), 3 p.m. Saturday, Bridgeport HS
Region II
Dallas Carter (24-1) vs. Dallas Pinkston (12-13), 1 p.m. Saturday, Dallas Skyline HS
Lindale (23-5) vs. Paris (18-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Sulphur Springs HS
Oak Cliff Faith Family (22-5) vs. Van Alstyne (20-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Lovejoy HS
Kilgore (17-8) vs. Kaufman (18-4), 3 p.m. Saturday, Athens HS
Class 3A
AREA
Region I
Childress 58, Littlefield 49
Abernathy 71, Brownfield 62
Brock 47, Tuscola Jim Ned 29
Wichita Falls City View 89, San Angelo TLCA 70
Shallowater 103, Lamesa 48
Dimmitt 62, Bushland 61 OT
Dublin 57, Wall 56
Peaster 72, Ballinger 32
Region II
Whitewright 64, Keene 55
Paris Chisum 40, Whitesboro 37
Tatum 94, De Kalb 50
White Oak 73, New Boston 57
Callisburg 58, Emory Rains 45
Dallas Madison 63, Commerce 53
Atlanta 56, Arp 53
Mineola 66, Jefferson 49
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Childress (15-6) vs. Abernathy (20-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Amarillo Caprock HS
Brock (25-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (22-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Graham HS
Shallowater (21-3) vs. Dimmitt (14-10), 6 p.m. Friday, Littlefield HS
Dublin (20-9) vs. Peaster (23-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Cisco HS
Region II
Whitewright (18-8) vs. Paris Chisum (19-8), 7 p.m. Saturday, Anna HS
Tatum (21-3) vs. White Oak (18-5), TBD
Callisburg (28-0) vs. Dallas Madison (21-5), TBD
Atlanta (18-4) vs. Mineola (20-5), 6 p.m. Saturday, Hallsville HS
