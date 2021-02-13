North Crowley boys turn up the heat in second half to beat Haltom in district finale

North Crowley guard Remon Tuck (4) attempts to get over the top on Haltom guards Brycen Fears (20) and Johnny Smith-Rider (0) during a District 3-6A Bi-district basketball game at Haltom High School in Haltom City, Texas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 55-45. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

North Crowley’s loss to Haltom in last season’s playoff opener was only the third time the Panthers didn’t win a bi-district championship in their 24-year history.

So the Panthers took it personal.

North Crowley completed the season sweep over Haltom, 55-45, in a District 3-6A boys basketball game Friday night, capturing the outright district title and No. 1 seed.

The Panthers (26-1) will open the playoffs with Keller Central. Bi-district starts Thursday.

After a slow first half - the Buffalos and Panthers were tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter, and 21-21 at intermission - North Crowley came out strong in the third quarter.

Layups by Remon Tuck, Marques Sales and Trey Davis built up an 8-0 North Crowley run that turned a 21-21 tie into a 29-21 lead for the Panthers. North Crowley had its biggest lead of 34-25 after a Malik Clinton 3-pointer with under three minutes left in the period.

North Crowley went up 18 after beginnng the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run.

Haltom’s Paul Bizimana, who finished with a game-high 27 points, including 13 in the fourth, tried to get the Buffs back into the game, but they got as close as seven.

Davis led the Panthers with 13 points and Sales and Tuck added 12 and 10, respectively.