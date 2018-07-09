DFW stars help Team USA to gold medal in FIBA U17 World Cup

Two DFW basketball prospects helped lead Team USA to its fifth-straight FIBA U17 World Cup gold medal on Sunday in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Denton Guyer's De'Vion Harmon was one of four players to score in double-figures during Team USA's 95-52 win over France.

FINAL: #USABMU17 95, France 52



The USA U17 Men win 2018 #FIBAU17 World Cup gold! pic.twitter.com/tQb0jN1Kmk — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 9, 2018

Harmon, a 2019 guard committed to Oklahoma, scored 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He made two 3-pointers and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Harmon is ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect in the nation and No. 4 in the state, per 247Sports. He helped Guyer to the No. 1 spot in the nation and a trip to the 6A Region I tournament, and averaged 15.7 points and 5.6 assists per game.

He's also ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect, per Rivals.

The 4-star recruit committed to Oklahoma in November. He also considered TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Marquette and more.

What more can I say??? pic.twitter.com/cM0tP28Ezp — De’Vion Harmon (@TheDH11) July 9, 2018

Little Elm 2020 guard R.J. Hampton recorded two points and three rebounds. He's ranked as the No. 4 overall 2020 prospect in the nation and No. 1 in the state.

The 5-star recruit holds 15 offers from Duke, Kansas, Texas, Baylor, Florida State, UCLA, Oklahoma State, USC and more. He's projected to commit with Duke, per 247Sports.

Hampton averaged 30.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game last season.