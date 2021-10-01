High School Sports Texas high school football scores from Thursday, September 30

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 6 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Dallas Highland Park rides the rough off Sherman, 35-17

Dallas Highland Park tipped and eventually toppled Sherman 35-17 at Sherman High on September 30 in Texas football action.

The Scots moved over the Bearcats when the fourth quarter began 28-17.

The Scots’ offense darted to a 14-10 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.

The Scots opened with a 7-3 advantage over the Bearcats through the first quarter.

Denton Ryan soars over Frisco Centennial, 37-7

Denton Ryan showered the scoreboard with points to drown Frisco Centennial 37-7 in Texas high school football action on September 30.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Raiders took charge in front of the Titans 37-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Denton Ryan’s offense stomped on to a 23-0 lead over Frisco Centennial at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Denton Ryan a 16-0 lead over Frisco Centennial.

Dallas Carter stonewalls North Dallas, 48-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dallas Carter followed in overpowering North Dallas 48-0 in Texas high school football action on September 30.

Dallas Carter jumped on top ahead of North Dallas 35-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Cowboys’ offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Cowboys opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

Abracadabra: Kaufman vanquishes Irving Ranchview, 60-16

Kaufman earned a convincing 60-16 win over Irving Ranchview in a Texas high school football matchup.

Kaufman took control in the third quarter with a 57-10 advantage over Irving Ranchview.

The Lions kept a 35-10 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

The Lions took charge in front of the Wolves 35-7 to begin the second quarter.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.