Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Week 7 high school state rankings | Oct. 4, 2021

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Class 6A

1. Austin Westlake (5-0)

2. Katy (6-0)

3. Southlake Carroll (6-0)

4. Denton Guyer (6-0)

5. Duncanville (3-1)

6. Humble Atascocita (5-1)

7. Rockwall-Heath (5-1)

8. Spring Westfield (5-0)

9. Galena Park North Shore (5-1)

10. Austin Lake Travis (4-1)

11. Allen (4-1)

12. Spring (4-1)

13. San Antonio Brennan (5-0)

14. Rockwall (4-2)

15. Arlington Martin (4-2)

16. Euless Trinity (4-1)

17. Cibolo Steele (5-0)

18. Cypress Bridgeland (5-0)

19. Midland Legacy (4-1)

20. Cypress Park (5-0)

21. Lewisville (5-0)

22. Austin Vandegrift (5-0)

23. Houston King (6-0)

24. Smithson Valley (5-0)

25. The Woodlands (3-2)

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan (5-1)

2. College Station (5-0)

3. Highland Park (4-1)

4. Longview (5-1)

5. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-0)

6. Colleyville Heritage (4-1)

7. Amarillo Tascosa (5-1)

8. Frisco Lone Star (4-1)

9. Katy Paetow (5-0)

10. Fort Bend Hightower (4-1)

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo (5-0)

2. Fort Bend Marshall (6-0)

3. Lucas Lovejoy (5-0)

4. Ennis (5-0)

5. Lubbock-Cooper (4-1)

6. South Oak Cliff (4-1)

7. Nederland (5-0)

8. Wichita Falls Rider (5-0)

9. Texarkana Texas (4-0)

10. Alamo Heights (5-0)

Class 4A Division 1

1. Austin LBJ (5-0)

2. Stephenville (5-0)

3. El Campo (4-1)

4. Melissa (4-2)

5. Argyle (4-1)

6. Waco La Vega (3-2)

7. Huffman-Hargrave (5-0)

8. Kilgore (4-1)

9. Midlothian Heritage (4-1)

10. Kaufman (6-0)

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage (4-0)

2. Gilmer (4-1)

3. Celina (4-1)

4. West Orange-Stark (4-1)

5. China Spring (5-0)

6. Bellville (5-0)

7. Van (6-0)

8. Geronimo Navarro (4-1)

9. Cuero (4-1)

10. Sinton (4-1)

Class 3A Division 1

1. Jim Ned (5-0)

2. Brock (5-0)

3. Hallettsville (4-1)

4. Vanderbilt Industrial (5-1)

5. Yoakum (4-1)

6. Mount Vernon (5-0)

7. West (6-0)

8. Grandview (5-1)

9. Tatum (4-1)

10. Lorena (4-2)

Class 3A Division 2

1. Franklin (6-0)

2. Gunter (6-0)

3. Childress (5-0)

4. Holliday (5-0)

5. West Rusk (5-0)

6. Newton (4-1)

7. Waskom (4-1)

8. Canadian (4-1)

9. Abernathy (5-0)

10. Idalou (5-0)

Class 2A Division 1

1. Refugio (6-0)

2. Shiner (6-0)

3. Timpson (5-0)

4. Crawford (5-0)

5. Cisco (4-1)

6. Hawley (5-0)

7. New Deal (4-1)

8. Mason (4-1)

9. Beckville (6-0)

10. Forsan (5-0)

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart (5-0)

2. Windthorst (6-0)

3. Muenster (6-0)

4. Albany (5-0)

5. Wellington (3-2)

6. Stratford (5-1)

7. Falls City (4-1)

8. Eldorado (4-0)

9. Vega (5-1)

10. Chilton (4-0)

Six-Man Division 1

1. May (6-0)

2. Sterling City (5-1)

3. Jonesboro (6-0)

4. Water Valley (6-0)

5. Abbott (6-0)

6. Rankin (5-1)

7. Springlake-Earth (4-1)

8. Garden City (4-2)

9. Lometa (5-0)

10. Ira (4-1)

Six-Man Division 2

1. Motley County (6-0)

2. Strawn (6-0)

3. Richland Springs (3-1)

4. Balmorhea (4-1)

5. Follett (6-0)

6. Anton (5-0)

7. Jayton (6-0)

8. Throckmorton (6-0)

9. Whitharral (5-1)

10. Benjamin (6-0)

Private School

1. Austin Regents (5-0)

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1)

3. Grapevine Faith (5-0)

4. Nolan Catholic (3-2)

5. Houston Second Baptist (4-1)