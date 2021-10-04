High School Sports
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Week 7 high school state rankings | Oct. 4, 2021
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 7 of the 2021 season.
DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. Austin Westlake (5-0)
2. Katy (6-0)
3. Southlake Carroll (6-0)
4. Denton Guyer (6-0)
5. Duncanville (3-1)
6. Humble Atascocita (5-1)
7. Rockwall-Heath (5-1)
8. Spring Westfield (5-0)
9. Galena Park North Shore (5-1)
10. Austin Lake Travis (4-1)
11. Allen (4-1)
12. Spring (4-1)
13. San Antonio Brennan (5-0)
14. Rockwall (4-2)
15. Arlington Martin (4-2)
16. Euless Trinity (4-1)
17. Cibolo Steele (5-0)
18. Cypress Bridgeland (5-0)
19. Midland Legacy (4-1)
20. Cypress Park (5-0)
21. Lewisville (5-0)
22. Austin Vandegrift (5-0)
23. Houston King (6-0)
24. Smithson Valley (5-0)
25. The Woodlands (3-2)
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan (5-1)
2. College Station (5-0)
3. Highland Park (4-1)
4. Longview (5-1)
5. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-0)
6. Colleyville Heritage (4-1)
7. Amarillo Tascosa (5-1)
8. Frisco Lone Star (4-1)
9. Katy Paetow (5-0)
10. Fort Bend Hightower (4-1)
Class 5A Division 2
1. Aledo (5-0)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (6-0)
3. Lucas Lovejoy (5-0)
4. Ennis (5-0)
5. Lubbock-Cooper (4-1)
6. South Oak Cliff (4-1)
7. Nederland (5-0)
8. Wichita Falls Rider (5-0)
9. Texarkana Texas (4-0)
10. Alamo Heights (5-0)
Class 4A Division 1
1. Austin LBJ (5-0)
2. Stephenville (5-0)
3. El Campo (4-1)
4. Melissa (4-2)
5. Argyle (4-1)
6. Waco La Vega (3-2)
7. Huffman-Hargrave (5-0)
8. Kilgore (4-1)
9. Midlothian Heritage (4-1)
10. Kaufman (6-0)
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage (4-0)
2. Gilmer (4-1)
3. Celina (4-1)
4. West Orange-Stark (4-1)
5. China Spring (5-0)
6. Bellville (5-0)
7. Van (6-0)
8. Geronimo Navarro (4-1)
9. Cuero (4-1)
10. Sinton (4-1)
Class 3A Division 1
1. Jim Ned (5-0)
2. Brock (5-0)
3. Hallettsville (4-1)
4. Vanderbilt Industrial (5-1)
5. Yoakum (4-1)
6. Mount Vernon (5-0)
7. West (6-0)
8. Grandview (5-1)
9. Tatum (4-1)
10. Lorena (4-2)
Class 3A Division 2
1. Franklin (6-0)
2. Gunter (6-0)
3. Childress (5-0)
4. Holliday (5-0)
5. West Rusk (5-0)
6. Newton (4-1)
7. Waskom (4-1)
8. Canadian (4-1)
9. Abernathy (5-0)
10. Idalou (5-0)
Class 2A Division 1
1. Refugio (6-0)
2. Shiner (6-0)
3. Timpson (5-0)
4. Crawford (5-0)
5. Cisco (4-1)
6. Hawley (5-0)
7. New Deal (4-1)
8. Mason (4-1)
9. Beckville (6-0)
10. Forsan (5-0)
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart (5-0)
2. Windthorst (6-0)
3. Muenster (6-0)
4. Albany (5-0)
5. Wellington (3-2)
6. Stratford (5-1)
7. Falls City (4-1)
8. Eldorado (4-0)
9. Vega (5-1)
10. Chilton (4-0)
Six-Man Division 1
1. May (6-0)
2. Sterling City (5-1)
3. Jonesboro (6-0)
4. Water Valley (6-0)
5. Abbott (6-0)
6. Rankin (5-1)
7. Springlake-Earth (4-1)
8. Garden City (4-2)
9. Lometa (5-0)
10. Ira (4-1)
Six-Man Division 2
1. Motley County (6-0)
2. Strawn (6-0)
3. Richland Springs (3-1)
4. Balmorhea (4-1)
5. Follett (6-0)
6. Anton (5-0)
7. Jayton (6-0)
8. Throckmorton (6-0)
9. Whitharral (5-1)
10. Benjamin (6-0)
Private School
1. Austin Regents (5-0)
2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1)
3. Grapevine Faith (5-0)
4. Nolan Catholic (3-2)
5. Houston Second Baptist (4-1)
