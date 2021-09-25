High School Sports Texas high school football scores from Saturday, September 25

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 5 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Convincing fashion: Fort Worth Chisholm Trail handles Fort Worth Paschal, 35-14

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail handled Fort Worth Paschal 35-14 in an impressive showing in a Texas high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 28-7 at first quarter.

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail opened a towering 28-7 gap over Fort Worth Paschal at the intermission.

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail moved in front of Fort Worth Paschal 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Justin Northwest routs Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 52-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Justin Northwest broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 52-7 explosion on Fort Worth Arlington Heights for a Texas high school football victory on September 25.

Justin Northwest stomped on ahead of Fort Worth Arlington Heights 42-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Texans opened a gargantuan 28-7 gap over the Yellowjackets at the intermission.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Score no more: Arlington Grace Prep’s defense breaks Tyler Bishop Gorman, 62-0

Arlington Grace Prep unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tyler Bishop Gorman in a 62-0 shutout for a Texas high school football victory on September 25.

Arlington Grace Prep’s command showed as it carried a 54-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arlington Grace Prep’s offense took charge to a 47-0 lead over Tyler Bishop Gorman at the intermission.

Arlington Grace Prep opened with a 20-0 advantage over Tyler Bishop Gorman through the first quarter.

