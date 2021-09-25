High School Sports Texas high school football scores from Friday, September 24

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 5 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Some kind of impressive: Lubbock Trinity Christian pounds Colleyville Covenant Christian, 36-12

Impressive was a ready adjective for Lubbock Trinity Christian’s 36-12 throttling of Colleyville Covenant Christian in Texas high school football on September 24.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Flower Mound edges Flower Mound Marcus in snug affair, 17-14

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Flower Mound nabbed it to nudge past Flower Mound Marcus 17-14 on September 24 in Texas football.

Flower Mound put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Flower Mound Marcus 7-0 in the last stanza.

The Marauders took the lead 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Flower Mound kept a 10-7 intermission margin at Flower Mound Marcus’ expense.

The Jaguars moved in front of the Marauders 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Lewisville plants its flag on Plano West, 64-28

Lewisville dominated from start to finish in a resounding 64-28 win over Plano West in a Texas high school football matchup on September 24.

The Fighting Farmers’ command showed as they carried a 50-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lewisville’s offense pulled ahead to a 43-7 lead over Plano West at halftime.

The Fighting Farmers drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over the Wolves after the first quarter.

Cleburne deals goose eggs to Waco University in verdict, 45-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Cleburne’s 45-0 beating of Waco University for a Texas high school football victory on September 24.

The Yellowjackets took charge over the Trojans 35-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets’ offense stormed to a 21-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Cleburne jumped in front of Waco University 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Haslet Eaton tenderizes Fort Worth Fossil Ridge, 42-21

Haslet Eaton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 42-21 for a Texas high school football victory on September 24.

Haslet Eaton authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Fort Worth Fossil Ridge in the third and final quarters.

The Eagles’ offense struck to a 42-21 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Haslet Eaton opened with a 21-14 advantage over Fort Worth Fossil Ridge through the first quarter.

Keller routs Keller Central, 41-7

Keller’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-7 win over Keller Central at Keller Central High on September 24 in Texas football action.

Keller breathed fire over Keller Central when the fourth quarter began 34-7.

The Indians registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Chargers.

The Indians opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Chargers through the first quarter.

Arlington Mansfield Summit takes down Burleson Centennial, 47-26

Arlington Mansfield Summit’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Burleson Centennial 47-26 in a Texas high school football matchup on September 24.

The Jaguars’ force showed as they carried a 40-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arlington Mansfield Summit’s offense struck to a 33-13 lead over Burleson Centennial at halftime.

The Jaguars drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.

Dallas Kimball blanks Dallas W H Adamson in shutout performance, 44-0

Dallas Kimball corralled Dallas W H Adamson’s offense and never let go to fuel a 44-0 victory in a Texas high school football matchup on September 24.

The Knights remained on top of the Leopards through a scoreless first and third quarters.

Dallas Kimball’s offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over Dallas W H Adamson at the intermission.

Midlothian smashes through North Richland Hills Birdville, 31-7

Midlothian’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Richland Hills Birdville 31-7 in Texas high school football action on September 24.

Midlothian took control in the third quarter with a 21-7 advantage over North Richland Hills Birdville.

Midlothian fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at North Richland Hills Birdville’s expense.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Colony tackles Frisco Centennial, 24-3

The Colony left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Frisco Centennial 24-3 in Texas high school football action on September 24.

The Colony remained on top of Frisco Centennial through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Cougars’ offense darted to a 10-3 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Fort Worth Brewer tacks win on Crowley, 53-21

Fort Worth Brewer didn’t tinker around with Crowley. A 53-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Texas high school football on September 24.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Fort Worth Brewer opened a slim 24-14 gap over Crowley at halftime.

Midlothian Heritage’s speedy start jolts Springtown, 49-13

Midlothian Heritage scored early and often in a 49-13 win over Springtown during this Texas football game.

Midlothian Heritage’s reign showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-7.

Midlothian Heritage opened with a 28-7 advantage over Springtown through the first quarter.

Aledo manhandles Everman, 51-7

Aledo rolled past Everman for a comfortable 51-7 victory for a Texas high school football victory on September 24. .

The Bearcats’ control showed as they carried a 44-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Aledo moved in front of Everman 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Storm warning: Addison Trinity Christian unleashes full fury on Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 33-7

Addison Trinity Christian’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Worth Southwest Christian 33-7 in Texas high school football on September 24.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted to a 19-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Addison Trinity Christian moved in front of Fort Worth Southwest Christian 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

Southlake Carroll staggers Trophy Club Byron Nelson with punishing performance, 68-7

Southlake Carroll painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Trophy Club Byron Nelson’s defense for a 68-7 win in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Dragons’ rule showed as they carried a 55-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons’ offense jumped on top to a 34-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

The Dragons drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over the Bobcats after the first quarter.

No quarter given: The Woodlands John Cooper puts down Fort Worth Trinity Valley, 47-19

The Woodlands John Cooper offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fort Worth Trinity Valley with an all-around effort during this 47-19 victory in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Dragons stormed in front of the Trojans 37-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Woodlands John Cooper’s offense moved to a 27-19 lead over Fort Worth Trinity Valley at the intermission.

The Woodlands John Cooper drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Fort Worth Trinity Valley after the first quarter.

Coppell controls the action and Plano in affair, 35-13

Coppell painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Plano’s defense for a 35-13 win on September 24 in Texas football action.

Coppell’s leverage showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Coppell kept a 14-7 halftime margin at Plano’s expense.

The first quarter gave Coppell a 14-0 lead over Plano.

Dallas Lake Highlands pulls python act on Irving MacArthur, 56-10

Dallas Lake Highlands earned a convincing 56-10 win over Irving MacArthur during this Texas football game.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive first and final quarters.

Dallas Lake Highlands’ force showed as it carried a 56-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dallas Lake Highlands’ offense roared to a 28-3 lead over Irving MacArthur at halftime.

Irving Cistercian finds its footing in victory over Oklahoma City Casady, 42-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Irving Cistercian’s 42-14 throttling of Oklahoma City Casady at Irving Cistercian High on September 24 in Texas football action.

The Hawks’ rule showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave Irving Cistercian a 21-0 lead over Oklahoma City Casady.

Richardson Berkner soars over Irving, 34-7

Richardson Berkner rolled past Irving for a comfortable 34-7 victory during this Texas football game. .

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Rams fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Shelbyville knocks off Willow Park Trinity Christian, 20-14

Shelbyville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Willow Park Trinity Christian 20-14 in a Texas high school football matchup on September 24.

The Dragons’ defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the first and final quarters.

Shelbyville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Willow Park Trinity Christian.

Carrollton Hebron takes a toll on Plano East, 29-18

Carrollton Hebron grabbed a 29-18 victory at the expense of Plano East in a Texas high school football matchup.

Carrollton Hebron broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 23-18 lead over Plano East.

The Panthers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning an 18-7 margin over the Hawks at halftime.

The first quarter gave Carrollton Hebron a 7-6 lead over Plano East.

Muenster Sacred Heart edges Fort Worth Lake Country Christian in tough test, 34-26

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Muenster Sacred Heart wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 34-26 over Fort Worth Lake Country Christian in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Muenster Sacred Heart’s offense moved to a 27-20 lead over Fort Worth Lake Country Christian at the intermission.

Boxed in: Dallas Seagoville’s defense bottles Dallas Thomas Jefferson’s attack, 53-0

Dallas Seagoville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Dallas Thomas Jefferson in a 53-0 shutout in a Texas high school football matchup on September 24.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Dragons opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Abbott tacks win on Keene, 59-8

Abbott earned a convincing 59-8 win over Keene at Abbott High on September 24 in Texas football action.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Panthers and the Chargers were both scoreless.

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic dismantles Dallas Bishop Lynch in convincing manner, 50-21

Dallas Bishop Lynch had no answers as Fort Worth Nolan Catholic roared to a 50-21 victory at Dallas Bishop Lynch High on September 24 in Texas football action.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 50-21 tie.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 29-0 at first quarter.

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over Dallas Bishop Lynch.

Kennedale pushes the mute button on Fort Worth Castleberry, 58-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Kennedale stuffed Fort Worth Castleberry 58-0 to the tune of a shutout during this Texas football game.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Kennedale’s offense roared to a 37-0 lead over Fort Worth Castleberry at halftime.

The Wildcats jumped in front of the Lions 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

Aquilla tops Dallas UME Prep, 40-27

Aquilla grabbed a 40-27 victory at the expense of Dallas UME Prep in a Texas high school football matchup on September 24.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Aquilla’s offense moved to a 38-27 lead over Dallas UME Prep at the intermission.

Aquilla darted in front of Dallas UME Prep 22-13 to begin the second quarter.

