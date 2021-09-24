High School Sports Fort Worth area high school football scores | Week 5

File photo

Boxed in: Euless Trinity’s defense bottles Hurst L.D. Bell’s attack 48-0





Dominating defense was the calling card of Euless Trinity on Thursday as it blanked Hurst L.D. Bell 48-0 on September 23 in Texas football.

Euless Trinity authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Hurst L.D. Bell in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans’ authority showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped on top to a 34-0 lead over the Blue Raiders at the intermission.

Euless Trinity opened with a 13-0 advantage over Hurst L.D. Bell through the first quarter.

Irving Nimitz pushes the mute button on Richardson 27-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Irving Nimitz squeeze Richardson 27-0 in a shutout effort during this Texas football game.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Irving Nimitz’s offense stormed to a 20-0 lead over Richardson at halftime.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Vikings drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.

Grapevine cancels check from Carrollton Creekview 42-26

Grapevine dumped Carrollton Creekview 42-26 at Carrollton Creekview High on September 23 in Texas football action.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Grapevine fought to a 35-13 intermission margin at Carrollton Creekview’s expense.

Grapevine moved in front of Carrollton Creekview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

Carrollton Newman Smith cancels check from Dallas Molina 41-28

Carrollton Newman Smith put together a victorious gameplan to stop Dallas Molina 41-28 in a Texas high school football matchup on September 23.

Carrollton Newman Smith broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-21 lead over Dallas Molina.

The Jaguars took a 20-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Flexing muscle: Denton Ryan rolls over Frisco Wakeland 27-3

Denton Ryan offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Frisco Wakeland with an all-around effort during this 27-3 victory on September 23 in Texas football action.

The Raiders’ dominance showed as they carried a 21-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped to a 14-3 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Denton Ryan jumped in front of Frisco Wakeland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Taking on water: Frisco Liberty sinks Corinth Lake Dallas 41-24

Riding a wave of production, Frisco Liberty dunked Corinth Lake Dallas 41-24 in a Texas high school football matchup.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Redhawks’ offense roared to a 21-3 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Frisco Liberty opened with a 7-0 advantage over Corinth Lake Dallas through the first quarter.

Destination, victory: Arlington Mansfield Timberview tops Joshua 56-14

Arlington Mansfield Timberview jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 56-14 win over Joshua for a Texas high school football victory on September 23.

The Wolves’ authority showed as they carried a 49-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves’ offense breathed fire to a 28-6 lead over the Owls at the intermission.

The Wolves moved in front of the Owls 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Vice-grip defense fuels Fort Worth North Side’s win over Fort Worth South Hills 35-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Fort Worth North Side squeeze Fort Worth South Hills 35-0 in a shutout effort during this Texas football game.

Fort Worth North Side remained on top of Fort Worth South Hills through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Steers’ offense roared to a 21-0 lead over the Scorpions at halftime.

Grapevine Faith Christian baffles San Antonio Holy Cross 42-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Grapevine Faith Christian blank San Antonio Holy Cross 42-0 on September 23 in Texas football.

Grapevine Faith Christian’s power showed as it carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions’ offense jumped on top to a 28-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Grapevine Faith Christian drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over San Antonio Holy Cross after the first quarter.

Fort Worth Eastern Hills takes a toll on Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 31-20

Fort Worth Eastern Hills put together a victorious gameplan to stop Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 31-20 at Fort Worth Eastern Hills High on September 23 in Texas football action.

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside moved ahead of Fort Worth Eastern Hills 14-6 to start the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.