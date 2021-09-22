Fort Worth-area 4-star running back Emeka Megwa graduated early, headed to Washington

Four-star Keller Timber Creek running back Emeka Megwa is reclassifying and headed to the University of Washington a year early. Megwa confirmed with the Star-Telegram earlier reports made by 247Sports.

Megwa told the Star-Telegram over a message on Twitter that he’s already graduated from Timber Creek and that he will be at Washington on Friday. Classes start Wednesday and he will be eligible to participle for the fall football season.

Megwa committed to Washington at the start of July, live on CBS Sports.

He also strongly considered Notre Dame and Alabama.

“I like all the schools across the country, but Washington was different from the player standpoint to the coaches too,” Megwa told CBS Sports. “The coaches were really friendly and the players...it was like one big brotherhood. It’s all competition...and I wanted to be a part of a team like that.”

Megwa transferred to Timber Creek from Nolan Catholic in January. While at Nolan, Megwa rushed for over 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns, and helped the Vikings to the TAPPS D1 state championship last season.

During his sophomore season at Nolan, Megwa rushed for 1,786 yards and 27 touchdowns.

However, thought to boost the Timber Creek running attack, Megwa didn’t play a single snap for the Falcons, who are 1-3 this season, due to an undisclosed injury.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Megwa is ranked the No. 16 athlete in the country among the Class of 2022 and the No. 47 overall player in the state.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At the time of his commitment, Megwa received nearly 40 offers, which included Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Auburn and Penn State.

4 star Keller Timber Creek RB Emeka Megwa commits to Washington live on CBS sports. Also considered Notre Dame and Alabama. 3,000+ yards rushing and 45 TDs last 3 years at Nolan Catholic. Story coming on @dfwvarsity @startelegram #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/jlHgACSEkA — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) July 1, 2021