Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote multiple times.

Vote for DFW high school volleyball player of the week
Melanie McGann, Keller: 14 kills, .423 hitting vs Eaton
Kassidy Garcia, YWLA: 13 kills, 13 digs, 11 assists, 4 aces vs Benbrook
Maddie Pyles, Kennedale 27 kills, 11 digs vs Glen Rose
Kyndal Stowers, Guyer: 49 kills, 39 digs vs McKinney Boyd/Prosper
Bryanna Rosario, Burleson Centennial: 17 kills, 22 digs vs Legacy
Halle Sherlock, Timber Creek: 50 assists, 28 kills, 14 digs vs Byron Nelson/Carroll
Taylor Handy, Oakridge: 52 assists, 26 digs vs Pantego
Emily Canaan, Allen: 27 digs, 12 assists, 6 aces vs McKinney Boyd/McKinney
Miller McDonald, Lake Highlands: 35 assists, 22 digs vs Pearce
Suliane Davis, Nolan Catholic: 30 kills, 17 digs vs Dasche
