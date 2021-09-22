Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 5

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer

Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer

Season Record

Diggs 32-8

Peters 32-8

D. Johnson 31-9

Matthews 30-10

Ruth 30-10

Alexander 30-10

Fasold 30-10

Peterson 29-11

Howell 29-11

Pickle 29-11

Davidson 29-11

Henry 27-13

T. Johnson 26-14

Gosset 24-16

Tepper 23-7

Games

Flower Mound vs Marcus

All Saints vs Liberty Christian

Benbrook vs Dunbar

Joshua vs Timberview

Rockwall vs Heath

Grand Prairie vs Sam Houston

Pilot Point vs Peaster

Midlothian vs Birdville

Richland vs Colleyville Heritage

Plano East vs Hebron

Picks

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Joshua, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Peaster, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Marcus, Liberty Christian, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Marcus, Liberty Christian, Dunbar, Timberview, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Birdville, Heritage, Hebron

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Marcus, Liberty Christian, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Joshua, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Birdville, Richland, Hebron

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Joshua, Heath, Grand Prairie, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Richland, Hebron

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Rockwall, Grand Prairie, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Marcus, All Saints, Benbrook, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Marcus, All Saints, Benbrook, Timberview, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Marcus, All Saints, Benbrook, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron

Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Birdville, Heritage, Hebron

Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron