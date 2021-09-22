High School Sports
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 5
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer
Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer
Season Record
Diggs 32-8
Peters 32-8
D. Johnson 31-9
Matthews 30-10
Ruth 30-10
Alexander 30-10
Fasold 30-10
Peterson 29-11
Howell 29-11
Pickle 29-11
Davidson 29-11
Henry 27-13
T. Johnson 26-14
Gosset 24-16
Tepper 23-7
Games
Flower Mound vs Marcus
All Saints vs Liberty Christian
Benbrook vs Dunbar
Joshua vs Timberview
Rockwall vs Heath
Grand Prairie vs Sam Houston
Pilot Point vs Peaster
Midlothian vs Birdville
Richland vs Colleyville Heritage
Plano East vs Hebron
Picks
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Joshua, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Peaster, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Marcus, Liberty Christian, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Marcus, Liberty Christian, Dunbar, Timberview, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Birdville, Heritage, Hebron
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Marcus, Liberty Christian, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Joshua, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Birdville, Richland, Hebron
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Joshua, Heath, Grand Prairie, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Richland, Hebron
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Rockwall, Grand Prairie, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Marcus, All Saints, Benbrook, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Marcus, All Saints, Benbrook, Timberview, Rockwall, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Marcus, All Saints, Benbrook, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Peaster, Birdville, Heritage, Hebron
Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Marcus, All Saints, Dunbar, Timberview, Heath, Sam Houston, Pilot Point, Midlothian, Heritage, Hebron
