Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote multiple times.

Bailey Lasater, Burleson Centennial: 46 assists, 13 digs vs Richland
Mia Moore, Frisco Heritage: 17 kills vs Wakeland, 22 kills vs Lone Star
Lexie Temple, Aubrey: 11 kills, 4 blocks vs Ponder
Sydney Huck, McKinney North: 16 kills, 8 aces vs South Garland
Avery Jackson, Hockaday: 40 kills, 19 digs, 3 aces vs Bishop Lynch
Madi Parrish, Boswell: 21 kills, 11 digs vs Grapevine
Kyndal Stowers, Guyer: 20 kills vs Plano West
Tatum Parker, Paschal: 64 digs, 8 assists, 3 aces vs Benbrook and Joshua
Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He's covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
