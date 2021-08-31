Social media pokes fun at (fake) high school, who’s scheduled to play Duncanville

Ready for the wildest story of 2021?

Bishop Sycamore High School located in Columbus, Ohio (we think) played national powerhouse IMG Academy (FL) on Sunday and was televised on ESPN.

IMG won 58-0.

How could a nationally televised game be so bad?

Well, on Monday, it was discovered that Bishop Sycamore was a fake high school and tricked ESPN to televise its game. The Centurions, apparently their mascot, lied about the number of Division 1 recruits on their team.

Andrew Ivins from 247Sports said on Twitter, “They played a defender on Sunday that’s originally a 2020 from Florida. Kid has reported over two dozen fake offers. Showed up once to a 7v7 tryout and used a fake ID. His HUDL is also fake. Amazing.”

Now if you type in their address, you’ll get Franklin University Library in Columbus.

So it appears that Bishop Sycamore is an online school and isn’t even affiliated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. BS, which is a good abbreviation at this point, also played on Friday, making it two games in three days.

Like who does that?

Well, it was also a blowout, 38-0, to Hoban High out of Akron. The Centurions were so bad last season as well that they went 0-6 and were outscored 227-42.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If they continue to play out the season, the Centurions are scheduled to travel to Kentucky, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia and Texas, where they’ll play state powerhouse Duncanville on Sept. 10.

But will the Panthers keep them on their schedule?

Of course, social media had to poke a little fun at Bishop Sycamore’s expense. Former NFL punter, Pat McAfee offered up his services if needed. Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite is ready to play QB too.

And remember Manti Te’o’s girlfriend? Guess she went to Bishop Sycamore.

From funny tweets to hilarious videos and memes, check out some of the best social media reactions:

I'm suiting up when Bishop Sycamore come to DFW to play Duncanville. I've added a little size since high school. I know they need some help and they don't care about age and eligibility. LFG pic.twitter.com/zuLZrKQz52 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 30, 2021

Gonna tell my kids this was Bishop Sycamore pic.twitter.com/ESd5DsP2tz — Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) August 31, 2021

Ohio has a great tradition of high school football and is one of the top states in the country year in and year out. Think all of my colleagues would agree Bishop Sycamore is not representative of Ohio football and should not have been presented on a national stage for our state — Coach Nickol (@NickolRobert) August 29, 2021

The Bishop Sycamore offense pic.twitter.com/wAlhs6pTxe — Whistle (@WhistleSports) August 31, 2021

Bishop Sycamore’s QB when they won the State championship in 1988 pic.twitter.com/sL3qvJFiL9 — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) August 31, 2021

Bishop Sycamore starting QB for Week 3. pic.twitter.com/Z7f8gaK4Ps — Strunky (@coachstrunk30) August 30, 2021

This is the listed address of Bishop Sycamore, the school Duncanville is playing on 9/10. It appears to be a duplex. The other address listed on their MaxPreps accounts lists the Franklin University library building as an address. pic.twitter.com/6Zl0KDRbrO — Texas Football Life (@TXFBLife) August 30, 2021

BREAKING: the principal, athletic director, and head coach of Bishop Sycamore will be speaking soon about the controversy pic.twitter.com/seD39L0PyM — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson) August 30, 2021

I need a Bishop Sycamore 30 for 30 ASAP. This story is fascinating. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 30, 2021

Over the weekend, ESPN was tricked into broadcasting a matchup between IMG and an online charter school Bishop Sycamore



Apparently, Sycamore lied about the number of D1 recruits on their roster…



pic.twitter.com/CiChvRSVj7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2021

Bishop Sycamore pregame speeches be like pic.twitter.com/50oXBHBm0u — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 31, 2021

Reading so many stories on Bishop Sycamore today, so let me share this one – They played a defender on Sunday that’s originally a 2020 from Florida. Kid has reported over two dozen fake offers. Showed up once to a 7v7 tryout and used a fake ID. His HUDL is also fake. Amazing. — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) August 30, 2021

ESPN: what D1 prospects do you have?



Bishop Sycamore: pic.twitter.com/sBdPukNUDL — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) August 30, 2021

I heard Manti Te’o’s girlfriend won homecoming queen at Bishop Sycamore — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) August 31, 2021

Think Bishop Sycamore high school needs a punter?



I’m feeling good coming aht of Covid — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 31, 2021