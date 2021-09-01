Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 2

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer

Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer

Season Record

Peters 9-1

D. Johnson 9-1

Howell 9-1

Matthews 9-1

Tepper 8-2

Diggs 8-2

Ruth 8-2

Peterson 8-2

Alexander 8-2

T. Johnson 8-2

Pickle 8-2

Henry 7-3

Gosset 6-4

Davidson 6-4

Fasold 6-4

Games

Lewisville vs. Keller Timber Creek

Aledo vs. Frisco Lone Star

Southlake Carroll vs. Rockwall-Heath

Hebron vs. Arlington Martin

Burleson vs. Burleson Centennial

Keller vs. Braswell

Euless Trinity vs. Austin Westlake

Denton Ryan vs. Denton Guyer

Brewer vs. Denison

Sanger vs. Lake Worth

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Timber Creek, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Brewer, Sanger

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Braswell, Westlake, Guyer, Denison, Sanger

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Braswell, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Lewisville, Lone Star, Heath, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Braswell, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Brewer, Lake Worth

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Braswell, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Lake Worth

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Lewisville, Lone Star, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Lake Worth

Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Timber Creek, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger

Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Lewisville, Lone Star, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger