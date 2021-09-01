High School Sports
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 2
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer
Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer
Season Record
Peters 9-1
D. Johnson 9-1
Howell 9-1
Matthews 9-1
Tepper 8-2
Diggs 8-2
Ruth 8-2
Peterson 8-2
Alexander 8-2
T. Johnson 8-2
Pickle 8-2
Henry 7-3
Gosset 6-4
Davidson 6-4
Fasold 6-4
Games
Lewisville vs. Keller Timber Creek
Aledo vs. Frisco Lone Star
Southlake Carroll vs. Rockwall-Heath
Hebron vs. Arlington Martin
Burleson vs. Burleson Centennial
Keller vs. Braswell
Euless Trinity vs. Austin Westlake
Denton Ryan vs. Denton Guyer
Brewer vs. Denison
Sanger vs. Lake Worth
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Timber Creek, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Brewer, Sanger
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Braswell, Westlake, Guyer, Denison, Sanger
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Braswell, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Lewisville, Lone Star, Heath, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Braswell, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Brewer, Lake Worth
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Braswell, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Lake Worth
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Lewisville, Lone Star, Carroll, Martin, Centennial, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Lake Worth
Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Lewisville, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Timber Creek, Aledo, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Lewisville, Lone Star, Carroll, Martin, Burleson, Keller, Westlake, Ryan, Denison, Sanger
Comments