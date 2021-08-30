High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote multiple times.

Vote for DFW high school volleyball player of the week
Alyssa Rojo, Northwest: MVP of Ragin' Rattler
Lindsey Harris, Eaton: Named an MVP at Arlington Showcase
Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage: 27 kills vs Keller, all-tourney in Leander
Tessa Gerwig, Denton: All tournament team at Ragin' Rattler
Laniee Pyles, Fossil Ridge: Named an MVP at Arlington Showcase
Lexi Guinn, Frisco: 52 kills and 43 digs vs Richardson and Lebanon Trail
Caroline Bacon, Saginaw: All tournament team at Ragin' Rattler
Megan Weldon, Oakridge: All tournament team at Houston Open
