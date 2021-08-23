High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week

Courtney Hanson, Martin: Named MVP of Fraulein Volleyfest
Callie Kieffer, Prosper: 44 assists, 12 digs vs Frisco Wakeland
Elaina Amador, Flower Mound: Defensive MVP of Northwest ISD Classic
Callie Humphrey, Eaton: All-tournament team for second straight week
Laurene Robinson, Trinity: MVP of the Granbury tournament
Emily Hellmuth, Highland Park: Named MVP at NISD Classic
Keegan O'Connor, Weatherford: Set the program record in career digs
Belle Davis, Burleson: All-tournament team at Glen Rose
