High School Sports
DFW area high school volleyball star gets dream offer from Texas Longhorns
Makenna Miller has been rooting for the Texas Longhorns her entire life so when she got the offer of a lifetime, it was a no-brainer that she found her next home.
Miller, a upcoming senior outside hitter at Justin Northwest, announced her commitment to the University of Texas volleyball program on Friday via Twitter.
“I’m incredibly blessed and I’m just ready to be there and be around that kind of atmosphere,” said Miller. “I felt like just because it was UT it almost was out the question when I first started my process, but once they showed interest I just went in confident.”
Miller has been one of the top players in DFW since she started at Northwest as a freshman. During the 2018 season, Miller was voted district utility player of the year after recording 274 kills, 126 digs, 55 blocks and 35 aces.
She finished that season strong with 10 or more kills in six of her final eight matches.
Miller broke out during the 2019 season as a sophomore when she had a team-high 444 kills to go with 205 digs, 46 blocks and 26 aces. The coaches recognized her as district offensive MVP.
Her numbers slightly dropped last season due to the COVID pandemic and condensed schedule, however, Miller still managed to average nearly five kills per set and was voted district offensive MVP for a second straight season.
She also hit two milestones in 2020 with her 1,000th career kill and set a school record with 34 kills in a single game. Miller finished with 317 kills with 24 aces, 35 blocks, 128 digs and hit 0.312.
Miller has been a two-time Star-Telegram all-area selection.
“It definitely feels like all of it has payed off for sure, I just feel super grateful that I had the support system I had during the COVID season,” Miller said. “My family pushed me to be patient and keep working hard, so I did and it totally payed off. I give God all the Glory for giving me the opportunity to achieve this dream and goal of mine.”
The Longhorns have been one of the top programs in the nation. UT went 27-2 this past season and reached the NCAA championship game falling to Kentucky.
UT has posted a 111-14 record (0.88 winning percentage) during the past four seasons.
Mansfield’s Molly Phillips, Lake Ridge’s Madison Williams and Capri Davis, and Southlake Carroll’s Asjia O’Neal were all on the UT roster this past season.
Comments