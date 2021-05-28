Baseball/Softball recap: Aledo sweeps Abilene Wylie, Coppell rallies back vs. Keller to tie series

BASEBALL

Aledo 6, Abilene Wylie 1

After walking off in extras on Thursday, the Bearcats scored five times in the final three innings to complete the sweep over the Bulldogs in the Class 5A Region 1 semifinals Friday at Abilene Christian University.

The Bearcats (28-9-2) are headed to the regional final for the first time since 2014 to play the winner between Amarillo and Birdville.

Carter Shands allowed one unearned run on four hits and struck out three in five innings. TCU commit Creed Willems came on in relief and allowed one hit with five strikeouts in two innings.

Aledo extended its lead to 2-0 in the fifth on a Zach Harrison sac fly that scored Parker Stegall. Wylie scored a run in the bottom of the inning. The first two Bearcats of the sixth got out but they got a hit batter and walk before Willems drove both in with a double to right.

Kevin Taylor added a two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning for the Bearcats. Nolan Garcia hit an RBI single in the third.

Coppell 6, Keller 5

SOFTBALL

Aledo vs. Justin Northwest PPD

The Ladycats and Texans got three outs before the game was postponed in the bottom of the first inning due to weather. The game was scoreless with no outs during Northwest’s turn to bat.

The game will resume at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boswell.

Northwest lead off hitter Alexah Reyes was up to bat in the bottom of the first inning facing a 2-1 count against Aledo starter Kayleigh Smith. Northwest starter Abi Young pitched a 1-2-3 top of the first with a strikeout.

The 5A Region 1 final is a one-game playoff. The winner Saturday will head to Austin for the UIL state tournament.