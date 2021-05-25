Softball regional final preview: 10 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth try to clinch state berth

REGIONAL FINAL

Winners to the state tournament in Austin.

Class 6A

Region 1

PROSPER EAGLES

Record: 29-3-1

District: 5-6A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 14 games

Playoffs: 7-0

How they got here: Flower Mound Marcus, Irving Nimitz, Denton Guyer, Boswell

Last trip to the regional final: 2004

FLOWER MOUND JAGUARS

Record: 34-3-1

District: 6-6A Champ

Win Streak: 3 games

Playoffs: 7-2

How they got here: McKinney Boyd, Grand Prairie, Allen, Southlake Carroll

Last trip to the regional final: First time

Region 2

ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS

Record: 29-7

District: 10-6A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-3

How they got here: Rowlett, Mansfield, Wylie, Cypress Bridgeland

Last trip to the regional final: 2013

BRYAN VIKINGS

Record: 35-11

District: 12-6A Champ

Win Streak: 2 games

Playoffs: 8-3

How they got here: Waxahachie, Sachse, Waco Midway, The Woodlands

Last trip to the regional final: 2007

Class 5A

Region 1

JUSTIN NORTHWEST TEXANS

Record: 30-5-2

District: 6-5A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-2

How they got here: Azle, Burleson, Brewer, Lubbock Monterey

Last trip to the regional final: 2007

ALEDO LADYCATS

Record: 27-7

District: 5-5A Champ

Win Streak: 2 games

Playoffs: 8-3

How they got here: Lake Dallas, Burleson Centennial, Colleyville Heritage, Abilene Cooper

Last trip to the regional final: 2015

Region 2

LUCAS LOVEJOY LEOPARDS

Record: 31-10-1

District: 10-5A Runner-Up

Win Streak: 7 games

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Frisco Wakeland, Carrollton Creekview, Frisco Heritage, Sulphur Springs

Last trip to the regional final: 2015

HALLSVILLE BOBCATS

Record: 25-6-1

District: 15-5A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 7 games

Playoffs: 7-0

How they got here: Jacksonville, Red Oak, Royse City, Prosper Rock Hill

Last trip to the regional final: 2018

Class 4A

Region 1

ARGYLE EAGLES

Record: 27-10-2

District: 7-4A Champ

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 7-3

How they got here: FW Carter-Riverside, Burkburnett, Vernon, Monahans

Last trip to the regional final: First time

IOWA PARK HAWKS

Record: 37-1

District: 5-4A Champ

Win Streak: 34 games

Playoffs: 8-0

How they got here: Stephenville, Krum, Glen Rose, Seminole

Last trip to the regional final: 2003

Region 2

AUBREY CHAPARRALS

Record: 21-7

District: 9-4A Third place

Win Streak: 5 games

Playoffs: 5-0

How they got here: Kennedale, Godley, Melissa, Pleasant Grove

Last trip to the regional final: 2008

BULLARD PANTHERS

Record: 30-4

District: 16-4A Champ

Win Streak: 20 games

Playoffs: 8-0

How they got here: Paris, Mabank, Paris North Lamar, Van Alstyne

Last trip to the regional final: First time

Class 3A

Region 2

GRANDVIEW ZEBRAS

Record: 37-6

District: 9-3A Champ

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Valley View, Edgewood, Whitewright, New London West Rusk

Last trip to the regional final: 2018

EMORY RAINS WILDCATS

Record: 35-1

District: 12-3A Champ

Win Streak: 27 games

Playoffs: 6-0

How they got here: Gunter, S&S Consolidated, Prairiland, Hughes Springs

Last trip to the regional final: 2019

Class 2A

Region 2

ITALY GLADIATORS

Record: 36-2

District: 14-2A Champ

Win Streak: 3 games

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Moody, Sam Rayburn, Waco Bosqueville, Petrolia

Last trip to the regional final: First time

CRAWFORD PIRATES

Record: 29-4

District: 13-2A Runner-Up

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 7-0

How they got here: Dawson, Cooper, Axtell, Windthorst

Last trip to the regional final: 2019