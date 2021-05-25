High School Sports
Softball regional final preview: 10 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth try to clinch state berth
REGIONAL FINAL
Winners to the state tournament in Austin.
Class 6A
Region 1
PROSPER EAGLES
Record: 29-3-1
District: 5-6A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 14 games
Playoffs: 7-0
How they got here: Flower Mound Marcus, Irving Nimitz, Denton Guyer, Boswell
Last trip to the regional final: 2004
FLOWER MOUND JAGUARS
Record: 34-3-1
District: 6-6A Champ
Win Streak: 3 games
Playoffs: 7-2
How they got here: McKinney Boyd, Grand Prairie, Allen, Southlake Carroll
Last trip to the regional final: First time
Region 2
ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS
Record: 29-7
District: 10-6A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-3
How they got here: Rowlett, Mansfield, Wylie, Cypress Bridgeland
Last trip to the regional final: 2013
BRYAN VIKINGS
Record: 35-11
District: 12-6A Champ
Win Streak: 2 games
Playoffs: 8-3
How they got here: Waxahachie, Sachse, Waco Midway, The Woodlands
Last trip to the regional final: 2007
Class 5A
Region 1
JUSTIN NORTHWEST TEXANS
Record: 30-5-2
District: 6-5A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-2
How they got here: Azle, Burleson, Brewer, Lubbock Monterey
Last trip to the regional final: 2007
ALEDO LADYCATS
Record: 27-7
District: 5-5A Champ
Win Streak: 2 games
Playoffs: 8-3
How they got here: Lake Dallas, Burleson Centennial, Colleyville Heritage, Abilene Cooper
Last trip to the regional final: 2015
Region 2
LUCAS LOVEJOY LEOPARDS
Record: 31-10-1
District: 10-5A Runner-Up
Win Streak: 7 games
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Frisco Wakeland, Carrollton Creekview, Frisco Heritage, Sulphur Springs
Last trip to the regional final: 2015
HALLSVILLE BOBCATS
Record: 25-6-1
District: 15-5A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 7 games
Playoffs: 7-0
How they got here: Jacksonville, Red Oak, Royse City, Prosper Rock Hill
Last trip to the regional final: 2018
Class 4A
Region 1
ARGYLE EAGLES
Record: 27-10-2
District: 7-4A Champ
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 7-3
How they got here: FW Carter-Riverside, Burkburnett, Vernon, Monahans
Last trip to the regional final: First time
IOWA PARK HAWKS
Record: 37-1
District: 5-4A Champ
Win Streak: 34 games
Playoffs: 8-0
How they got here: Stephenville, Krum, Glen Rose, Seminole
Last trip to the regional final: 2003
Region 2
AUBREY CHAPARRALS
Record: 21-7
District: 9-4A Third place
Win Streak: 5 games
Playoffs: 5-0
How they got here: Kennedale, Godley, Melissa, Pleasant Grove
Last trip to the regional final: 2008
BULLARD PANTHERS
Record: 30-4
District: 16-4A Champ
Win Streak: 20 games
Playoffs: 8-0
How they got here: Paris, Mabank, Paris North Lamar, Van Alstyne
Last trip to the regional final: First time
Class 3A
Region 2
GRANDVIEW ZEBRAS
Record: 37-6
District: 9-3A Champ
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Valley View, Edgewood, Whitewright, New London West Rusk
Last trip to the regional final: 2018
EMORY RAINS WILDCATS
Record: 35-1
District: 12-3A Champ
Win Streak: 27 games
Playoffs: 6-0
How they got here: Gunter, S&S Consolidated, Prairiland, Hughes Springs
Last trip to the regional final: 2019
Class 2A
Region 2
ITALY GLADIATORS
Record: 36-2
District: 14-2A Champ
Win Streak: 3 games
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Moody, Sam Rayburn, Waco Bosqueville, Petrolia
Last trip to the regional final: First time
CRAWFORD PIRATES
Record: 29-4
District: 13-2A Runner-Up
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 7-0
How they got here: Dawson, Cooper, Axtell, Windthorst
Last trip to the regional final: 2019
