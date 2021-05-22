Baseball recap: Eaton, Legacy, Aledo all force Game 3; Godley sweeps Aubrey

Eaton beat Keller 2-1 on Friday to force a Game 3 in the regional quarterfinal series. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Eaton 2, Keller 1

Laithe Shelley’s RBI single in the top of the sixth inning helped propel the Eagles to a win in Game 2 of their Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal series Friday night at Denton Guyer.

Game 3 will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Guyer. Keller won 9-4 in Game 1.

Wichita State signee Xavier Casserilla limited the Keller lineup to four hits and one run while striking out five batters. His counterpart is a future college teammate in Robert Cranz who allowed five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings for the Indians.

Aidan Connors drove in Gray Rowlett in the bottom of the first inning for Keller, but Casserilla tied it with one pitch, a solo home run to left center in the second.

Casserilla ended the second, third, fourth and fifth innings with a strikeout. Keller stranded two in the second, three in the fourth and one in the fifth to keep the game tied at 1.

Eaton loaded the bases in the sixth and Shelley drilled a two-out pitch back up the middle for the lead. Landon Kinder came on in relief and got the save with two hits, two strikeouts in two innings.

Aledo 9, Mansfield Timberview 5

Eathan Jaques allowed two hits and no runs in 5 1/2 innings of relief and the Bearcats tied their Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal series Friday night. Game 3 is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cleburne.

Timberview won 8-6 in Game 1.

Nolan Garcia’s RBI single in the top of the first inning gave Aledo a 1-0 lead. The Bearcats added six runs on five hits and batted around the order to extend the lead to 7-0 in the second.

Hunter Rudel singled for a 2-0 lead and two batters later, Aledo got three consecutive RBI hits from Sam Sisk, Max Belyeu and Parker Stegall.

Timberview would come back with five in the bottom of the second. The Wolves got back-to-back RBI walks and back-to-back RBI singles from Kevin Schoneboom and Cedric Mitchell.

Jaques struck out four batters.

Godley 3, Aubrey 2

Braden Karnes’ RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning sent the Wildcats past the Chaparrals and into a sweep of their Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinal series.

Godley won 8-7 in Game 1.

Karnes pitched the seventh and struck out the side for the save.

Landry McKittrick allowed five hits, two runs and struck out six batters in six innings for Godley. He added an RBI for the Wildcats, who scored in the second and third innings to tie the game after Aubrey scored two in the first.

Mansfield Legacy 3, Birdville 2

Kayden Voelkel allowed two hits with seven strikeouts in six innings as the Broncos even their Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinal series with the Hawks Friday night.

Game 3 is noon Saturday at Dallas-Baptist. Birdville won 2-0 in Game 1.

Legacy got all three in the bottom of the third on runs from Raef Wright, Voelkel and Griffin Binkley. Cameron Rusch went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The Hawks got close with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Argyle 13, Benbrook 2 (6)

Dawson Walls drove in three runs and Trevor Duck allowed one hit with eight strikeouts as the Eagles took down the Bobcats in six innings during Game 1 of their Class 4A Region 1 quarterfinal series.

Game 2 is noon Saturday at Boswell HS.