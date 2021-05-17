High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball player of the week

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth high school softball player of the week.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW softball player of the week
Ava Edwards, Argyle
Kelsie Adams, Van Alstyne
Caydin Blackmon, Grandview
Haley Parker, Boswell
McKenna Andrews, Flower Mound
Abbey Beasley, Prosper
Macey Cooper, Italy
Aubrey Hutzler, John Paul II
Texas Ray, Aledo
Lillian Cooper, SL Carroll
Created with Survey maker
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service