Dallas-Fort Worth area high school golfers qualified at the UIL boys state tournament

BOYS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT

DateConferenceSiteCourse ProTee Times
May 17-186ALegacy Hills Golf Club, GeorgetownJosh Lockhart6A Tee Times
May 17-185AWhite Wing Golf Club, GeorgetownJosh Lockhart5A Tee Times
May 17-184APlum Creek Golf Course, KyleKen Holubec4A Tee Times
May 17-183AShadowGlen Golf Club, ManorKirk Lohmann 3A Tee Times
May 17-182ALegends Golf Course, Kingsland Ronna Wilson2A Tee Times
May 17-181ALighthouse Country Club, KingslandDoug Fipps1A Tee Times

STATE QUALIFIERS

CLASS 6A

Plano West: Jarrett Grinnell, Jayden Song, Rohan Aerrabolu, Alex Huang, Matt Comegys

Flower Mound: Rohit Madireddi

Richardson Pearce: Victor Elliot, Luke Eckholm, Ben Gregg, Jake Christensen, Preston Stout

Keller: Blake Fitzhugh, Ryan Willis, Jackson Naeger, Daniel Choi, Kaelen Dulany

Dallas Jesuit: Gordon Schmerbeck

Mansfield: Cullen Timms, Landon Farrar, Cameron Beck, Mason Krismer, Ryan Hailey

CLASS 5A

Lucas Lovejoy: Jay Pabin, Mason McClure

Burleson Centennial: Collin Ramsey, Lester McCarty, Will Briggs, Blake Keen, Tallon Burgess

Highland Park Blue: Hudson Weibel, Joe Stover, Christian Clark, Key Coker, Pierce Johnson

Prosper Rock Hill: Ryan Shellberg

Granbury: Ty Holbrook

Highland Park Gold: Thompson Huthnance, Mack Duvall, Martin Kemp, Duke Stockton, Preston Cooper

CLASS 4A

Argyle: Ethan Payne, Justus Christman, Blake Kelly, Zane Griggs, Gaven Lane

Godley: Colin Price

Melissa: Jonah Tyner, Micah Berger, Walker Eanes, Chandler Barch, Xavier Bighaus

Irving Uplift North Hills Prep: Madox Burton

CLASS 3A

Ponder: Tyler Akin

Brock Blue: Jayton Vaughan, Gavin Taylor, Michael Redwine, Peyton Garrett, Kutter Wilson

Brock Gold: Brady Lytle, Tim Hoffman, Kendrick Hoster, Trace Roger, Jett Parris

Callisburg: Brenden Haselip, Kaige Daughrity, JJ Walsh, Kaden Bullock, Zach Moerschell

Pottsboro: Jack Estes

Bells: Drake Stephens, Kollin Kumler, Jonathan Cox, Wyatt Stephens, Ben Stephens

CLASS 2A

Lindsay: Landry Rogers

