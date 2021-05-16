High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth area high school golfers qualified at the UIL boys state tournament
BOYS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT
|Date
|Conference
|Site
|Course Pro
|Tee Times
|May 17-18
|6A
|Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
|Josh Lockhart
|6A Tee Times
|May 17-18
|5A
|White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
|Josh Lockhart
|5A Tee Times
|May 17-18
|4A
|Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
|Ken Holubec
|4A Tee Times
|May 17-18
|3A
|ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
|Kirk Lohmann
|3A Tee Times
|May 17-18
|2A
|Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
|Ronna Wilson
|2A Tee Times
|May 17-18
|1A
|Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
|Doug Fipps
|1A Tee Times
STATE QUALIFIERS
CLASS 6A
Plano West: Jarrett Grinnell, Jayden Song, Rohan Aerrabolu, Alex Huang, Matt Comegys
Flower Mound: Rohit Madireddi
Richardson Pearce: Victor Elliot, Luke Eckholm, Ben Gregg, Jake Christensen, Preston Stout
Keller: Blake Fitzhugh, Ryan Willis, Jackson Naeger, Daniel Choi, Kaelen Dulany
Dallas Jesuit: Gordon Schmerbeck
Mansfield: Cullen Timms, Landon Farrar, Cameron Beck, Mason Krismer, Ryan Hailey
CLASS 5A
Lucas Lovejoy: Jay Pabin, Mason McClure
Burleson Centennial: Collin Ramsey, Lester McCarty, Will Briggs, Blake Keen, Tallon Burgess
Highland Park Blue: Hudson Weibel, Joe Stover, Christian Clark, Key Coker, Pierce Johnson
Prosper Rock Hill: Ryan Shellberg
Granbury: Ty Holbrook
Highland Park Gold: Thompson Huthnance, Mack Duvall, Martin Kemp, Duke Stockton, Preston Cooper
CLASS 4A
Argyle: Ethan Payne, Justus Christman, Blake Kelly, Zane Griggs, Gaven Lane
Godley: Colin Price
Melissa: Jonah Tyner, Micah Berger, Walker Eanes, Chandler Barch, Xavier Bighaus
Irving Uplift North Hills Prep: Madox Burton
CLASS 3A
Ponder: Tyler Akin
Brock Blue: Jayton Vaughan, Gavin Taylor, Michael Redwine, Peyton Garrett, Kutter Wilson
Brock Gold: Brady Lytle, Tim Hoffman, Kendrick Hoster, Trace Roger, Jett Parris
Callisburg: Brenden Haselip, Kaige Daughrity, JJ Walsh, Kaden Bullock, Zach Moerschell
Pottsboro: Jack Estes
Bells: Drake Stephens, Kollin Kumler, Jonathan Cox, Wyatt Stephens, Ben Stephens
CLASS 2A
Lindsay: Landry Rogers
