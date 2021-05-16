Carroll, Eaton win doubleheader to advance, Boswell shuts out Americas, Aledo wins Game 3

Nate Rusher (00) throws a pitch during a game between Carroll and Prosper at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the High School Baseball Showcase on February 28, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith. (Special to the Star-Telegram).

BASEBALL

Southlake Carroll 10, Midland 0 (5)

Southlake Carroll 11, Midland 0 (5)

After dropping Game 1, 4-1 on Friday, the Dragons came back with a doubleheader on Saturday to beat Midland and clinch the Class 6A area round series in Midland.

Carroll advances to the regional quarterfinals to take on Odessa Permian, a 2-1 winner over Byron Nelson. The Dragons are two-time defending 6A state champions (2018, 2019).

LSU commit Griffin Herring allowed two hits and struck out 12 in Game 2. Gunnar King went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Max Reyes went 3 for 3 with two RBI. The Dragons scored four runs in the second inning and six in the fourth inning.

Nate Rusher threw a four-hit shutout in Game 3.

The Dragons scored eight times in the top of the first inning. Reyes and Clark Springs both had two hits and a pair of RBI. Owen Proksch went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Eaton 5, Midland Lee 4

Eaton 10, Midland Lee 0 (5)

The Eagles drew three straight one-out walks in the bottom of the seventh and Sterling Seibold singled to center for the walk-off win in Game 2 of their Class 6A area round series on Saturday at Eaton.

Lee scored two in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4. Nolan Bushko scored the game winning run for the Eagles, a No. 4 playoff seed out of District 4-6A.

Eaton took a 2-0 lead in the second on back-to-back RBIs from Landon Winningham and Laithe Shelley. Shelley drove in another run in the fourth and an RBI single from Jonah George gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead.

Xavier Casserilla struck out eight batters for Eaton.

Mason Kosowick shut down Lee in Game 3 allowing five hits with four strikeouts. Connor Massimini homered and Casserilla doubled twice and drove in two runs. Silas Voegely had two RBI.

The Eagles advance to the regional quarterfinals to play district opponent Keller.

Prosper 3, Arlington Martin 2 (Prosper wins 2-1)

Keller 8, El Paso Americas 0 (Keller wins 2-0)

Iowa Park 9, Benbrook 3

Benbrook 10, Iowa Park 3 (Benbrook wins 2-1)

SOFTBALL

Boswell 4, El Paso Americas 0

Haley Parker (Northwestern State) threw a four-hit shutout and the Pioneers completed the sweep in the Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal round Saturday morning at Fort Stockton.

The Pioneers advance to their first regional semifinal in program history to take on Prosper, which swept Denton Guyer. Their three-game series will begin Tuesday at 7:30 pm at Boswell.

Hailey Evans drew a lead-off walk and scored on Emma Robertson’s double to center field. Robertson (Houston) singled in the third and scored when Rayna Sadler (Ottawa) hit a fly ball to center that was dropped.

Americas, which had scored 33 runs in its past three games, got back-to-back singles in the fourth, but Parker struck out consecutive batters to get out of the inning.

Boswell, which won 14-12 on Friday, put together three straight doubles in the bottom of the fifth. Evans doubled with one out and scored on a hit from Byrdie Skipper.

Skipper scored on Robertson’s hit to extend the Boswell lead to 4-0.

Aledo 3, Colleyville Heritage 1

Kayleigh Smith held the Panthers to five hits, one unearned run and four strikeouts and the Ladycats won Game 3 Saturday at Brewer in their Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinal series.

Aledo advances to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2017 to take on Abilene Cooper, which knocked out El Paso Hanks.

Macy Graf (Mississippi State) led off with a triple and scored two batters later on a sac fly from Marissa Powell. Colleyville Heritage tied it on a Leah Perales sac fly in the bottom of the first.

Texas Ray, who went 3 for 3, hit the go-ahead homer in the fourth. Maddie Jarvis scored on an error in the sixth.

Flower Mound 3, Allen 1 (8) (Flower Mound wins 2-1)