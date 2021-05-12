High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school baseball player of the week

Voting ends on Friday.

You may vote more than once.

Luke Smith, Azle
Jhett Creel, Sachse
Robert Cranz, Keller
Nick Cartmill, Burleson
Taylor Calcote, Granbury
Ryan Prager, Hillcrest
Chris Martin, Byron Nelson
Parker Stegall, Aledo
Ryan Sessions, Pearce
Khalil Walker, Timberview
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
