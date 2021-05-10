High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school girls track athlete of the week

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth high school girls track athlete of the week.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW girls track athlete of the week
Kenondra Davis, Trimble Tech
Brya Brewer, Cedar Hill
Jalaysi’ya Smith, DeSoto
Brynn Brown, Guyer
Kendahl Tucker, Burleson Centennial
Leah Anderson, Midlothian Heritage
Brianna Brand, Kennedale
Taylor McFarland, Godley
Ashyiria Savage Lancaster
Abigail Counts, Flower Mound
Make a free Survey here
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service