Softball recap: Aledo bats on fire in sweep, Carroll finishes off Weatherford, Keller and Richland force Game 3

The Ladycats hit seven home runs in nine innings at the plate to down the Falcons in back-to-back run-rule games and become bi-district champs on Friday in Weatherford.

Aledo advances to the 5A area round and improves to 21-4 on the season.

In Game 1, junior shortstop Macy Graf (Mississippi State) ripped a pitch to right field and sprinted around the bases for an inside the park home run. She would go 4 for 4 with a double and two home runs, one out of the ball park in the bottom of the fifth that made it 9-0.

After Graf’s lead-off run, Claire Byars singled to extend Aledo’s lead to 2-0. Madysen Boutwell (A&M Kingsville) hit her first of two homers in the game in the third for a 3-0 lead. She added a second one, a three-run homer in the fourth inning to push the margin to 7-0.

Boutwell hit a long foul ball in her final at bat in the fifth then was intentionally walked for Texas Ray, who ended the game with a three-run home run to deep left field.

Kayleigh Smith got the win going five innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

The Aledo bats didn’t cool off in Game 2 with Byars going deep twice. Her first was a solo shot to left field that cut the Lake Dallas lead to 2-1 in the first inning. LD got a two-run homer from Bella DiDonato to start the game.

Caitlin Beaty singled in Marissa Powell to tie it.

Powell sparked a six-run second inning for the Ladycats with a two-run double to left field scoring Audrey Pearce and Graf then Aledo got two more when LD committed an error on a Ray hit to third.

Graf tripled in Pearce for a 9-2 advantage and Byars added her second bomb over the center field wall. The Ladycats led 13-2 after three innings. The final three runs came in the fourth from Ray’s RBI single and a two-run double by Beaty. Nathalie Touchet got the win going five innings with seven strikeouts.

