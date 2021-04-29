Softball recap: Carroll rallies for walk-off win, Centennial pitcher throws no-hitter

Southlake Carroll 5, Weatherford 4

First it looked like Carroll was going to win. Then Weatherford, and then Carroll again.

Carroll shortstop Lillian Cooper tied the game in the bottom of the seventh then sent the Dragons to a walk-off in the eighth to open a Class 6A bi-district series vs. the Kangaroos on Thursday at SLC.

The Dragons led for much of the game until Weatherford went in front 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning. Landry Fonseca hit a hard ball to right field that got past the Carroll outfielder and scored the game-tying run. Fonseca made her way to third then scored on the next play when she beat out a throw from first base following an RBI ground out from Grace Thompson.

But Carroll would respond a half inning later when Morgan Cashon got on base with a bloop single and advanced to second after Cameron Timmons reached on an error.

Cooper tied the game at 4-4 when she took a pitch from Lauren Belles to deep center that was almost a walk-off three-run homer and the speedy Cashon came around to score.

The Dragons had two chances to win it in seven, but the Roos got the force out at home with the bases loaded two batters later. Then Kaylee Embrey made a stop at third and got the force to end the inning.

Cashon and Timmons reached base again in the eighth before Cooper hit a blooper up the middle to score the walk-off victory. Carroll will travel to Weatherford for Game 2 Friday at 7 p.m.

Weatherford, in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Morgan Skold led of with a walk and advanced to third on a bunt. She scored a batter later on a Hannah Reed RBI ground out.

But Carroll led 2-1 a half inning later. Cooper hit a blooper to shallow right and Cashon scored to tie the game at 1-1. Then Anna Hunt hit an RBI single for a 2-1 advantage.

Belles did a great job for the Roos, getting out of threats multiple times. Carroll had two runners on base twice when Belles picked up back-to-back strikeouts to leave without any damage.

But Carroll extended its lead to 3-1 in the third on Hunt’s second RBI single.

Timmons allowed four hits and two earned runs in eight innings. Belles struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings.

