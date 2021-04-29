Former Southlake Carroll high school basketball star named Women’s British League MVP

Kennedy Leonard, who starred at Southlake Carroll and the University of Colorado, was voted MVP of the Women’s British Basketball League in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Playing for the Barking Abbey London Lions, Leonard broke the league’s single-season assist record. She has registered 213 assists in 19 games averaging 11.2 per game.

Leonard had 15 assists in four outings including a league record 21 on March 28.

The former Star-Telegram all-area player of the year also averaged 15.8 points and 3.9 steals per game while shooting 87% from the free-throw line. Leonard put in 11 double-doubles.

Leonard graduated from Colorado in 2019 where she was the program’s all-time leader in assists. She was named to the Pac-12 all-Freshman team in 2016 and was a two-time Pac-12 first-team selection.

She was also voted team MVP in 2017 and 2018.

Leonard, who went undrafted during the 2019 WNBA draft, played in 12 games for Herner in the Germany Basketball League in 2019-20. She averaged 11.7 points and 3.3 assists per game.

A 2015 graduate from Southlake Carroll, Leonard was voted all-area player of the year as a senior when she led the Dragons to a 26-7 record and undefeated district championship. Leonard averaged an area-leading 7.5 assists per game along with 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 steals. She left Carroll as the all-time assists leader and top three in career scoring, rebounds and steals. She was a two-time all-state point guard selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Association of Basketball coaches.