Midlothian Heritage hangs on to down Celina; Grapevine loses lead vs. Frisco Wakeland

Midlothian Heritage 1, Celina 0

A goal in the 16th minute from senior Hannah Dorsey proved to be the difference maker as the Jaguars beat the Bobcats in a Class 4A state semifinal Tuesday at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.

Heritage (26-1), which won the 2018 state title, returns to the championship game Friday morning 10 a.m. in Georgetown.

The Jaguars only got one goal, but held the Bobcats (24-2-1) scoreless, including Taylor Zdrojewski who had a state single season record 114 goals.

Senior Rachel Allen shadowed Zdrojewski all game long.

Both teams came in allowing 11 goals all year. Celina was in the semis for the first time ever.

Frisco Wakeland 3, Grapevine 2

The Grapevine girls soccer team took an early lead, but in the end it was too much McKenna Jenkins from Frisco Wakeland. Jenkins scored two goals and added an assist as the Wolverines advanced to the Class 5A state title game Tuesday night at Bronco Field.

Wakeland (20-2-3) will face Dripping Springs (26-1-1) in the championship game at 2 p.m. on Friday at Birkelbach Field on the campus of Georgetown High School.

Dripping Springs scored in the 79th minute to down Friendswood 1-0.

“We had a lot of adversity this year with injuries and what not and I couldn’t be more proud of my kids,” said Grapevine coach Steve McBride. “They left it on the field today. The last thing I said was is that no matter what, go out on your shield and they definitely did that.”

Grapevine (23-3-2) controlled the game early and broke through in the 13th minute when Theresa McCullough slipped a pass to Kasten Merrill. A defender poked the ball away, but Merrill gathered in the rebound and, all in one motion, rolled the ball past the Wakeland goalkeeper from 14 yards out.

The Mustangs made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. McCullough started a controlled corner kick and, after getting the ball back, made a perfect cross to Samantha Larsen who headed it in from nine yards out.

But an adjustment from Wakeland coach Jimmie Lankford gave the Wolverines a spark.

Allie Perry made a perfect 45-yard pass to Jenkins who was racing down the left center of the pitch. Jenkins chipped the ball to the left to avoid the Grapevine keeper then booted it home to cut the lead to 2-1 in the 31st minute.

“When they stretched us out vertically and horizontally it caused us problems,” said McBride. “Giving up that late goal in the first half was a killer for us. He made an adjustment and we had a little mental lapse. They’re so great on the counter and you have to be wary of that.”

Wakeland continued to push in the second half scoring twice in an eight-minute span.

Jenkins ran past three Grapevine defenders and her cross to Brooke Hartshorn was just missed by Hartshorn from 10 yards. But a terrific hustle play by Kayden Amador resulted in a goal. Amador raced to the right to corral the missed cross and centered it back to Jenkins right on the goal line who chipped it in five minutes into the second half.

On another break away in the 53rd minute, Jenkins made a perfect cross to Perry who buried it for a 3-2 lead.

“Jimmie does a great job of organizing his team and he changes his system around to play match ups that benefit his group,” said McBride. “Unfortunately we didn’t match up well when they made some changes structurally and that’s a credit to them.”

McBride added that Wakeland is able to play four or five different systems without losing any effectiveness which adds to the problems the Wolverines present.

“We just didn’t have the ball enough in the second half and when we did we gave it away too cheaply at times.,” said McBride. “It was just a great game plan and execution by them.”

Grapevine applied plenty of pressure late in the game, but just couldn’t crack Wakeland goalkeeper Drew Stover.

“Overall just to see them mature into the young women that they are and the growth that they’ve shown,” said McBride who graduates the smallest senior class he’s ever had. “That’s what I’m going to remember. Their resiliency, their toughness and their commitment to being here every day and giving their best effort.”